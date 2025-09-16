20 People Who Paid Pocket Change for What Was a Lottery Ticket in Disguise

To find something worthwhile in a thrift shop, you have to dig through a mountain of junk, and not everyone will do it. But the lucky people in this article did it, and they didn’t regret it, because there were some real gems waiting for them. Take a look.

“I snagged it for just $2.99. But can you explain why this creepy pillow is worth $150? Seriously?!”

Looks like it’s a designer brand, vintage and probably rare/hard to find. But I agree, that’s crazy. © EleanorRigby85 / Reddit



“I didn’t even know what I had when I bought it, it was around 400 bucks. It turned out to be furniture from a famous designer and worth thousands!”

“Always check the costume jewelry! I got them cheap, but they’re gold and silver.”

“The owners of the estate had 10 days to do the cleaning, so I picked up this 4-foot brass giraffe for $20.”

I see smaller versions of this all over online marketplaces. All for much, much more. You scored a hell of a deal. © RollTigers76 / Reddit

“I’ve always wanted to get a cuddle + kind doll for my kids, but they’re out of budget at $100 each. Found 3 for $4 each at a thrift store.”

“I found this brooch among cheap costume jewelry. Turns out it’s 750 gold and topazes.”

“The shop staff didn’t bother to look at the brand, and I bought this cake carrier for pennies. It’s actually from a famous, expensive designer!”

“Bought them cheap, and only then did I realize they were from an expensive brand!”

“The jeweler just confirmed it’s gold and diamonds!”

“I had an awesome day at the thrift stores. Top finds of the day are a mid-century walnut Lane nightstand for $11 and a hand-knotted rug for $26.”

“I found this dress today from an expensive brand I have never heard before, and it’s 100% silk.”

“I found a neat wire wrapped laborodite wolf on what I think is a 14K chain.”

“Found a 14K gold bracelet weighing 12.81 g at a local thrift store for $4!”

“A leather jacket for pennies turned out to be from a luxury brand. The price online is several thousand!”

“I got these Jimmy Choo shoes cheap in a thrift store!”

“Found a Coogi sweater at a random thrift at the beach.”

“I can’t believe it! I bought it for 10 times less than the actual price!”

“$5K Afghan tribal rug made with natural dyes and handspun wool found at Savers for $100. Incredible condition, too.”

“I bought it for nothing, and it’s a rare Alexander McQueen bag!”

“Bought them for $8, I thought they were cute. But they turned out to be Salvatore Ferragamo shoes from the 1930s. Today, they are being shipped to the museum in Italy!”

I would selfishly not have reached out so I could keep them and wear them. © goth__duck / Reddit