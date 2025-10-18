20 People Who Prove the Features That Make Us Different Are What Make Us Beautiful

Beauty standards are boring. What falls outside the norm is much more interesting, and some features cannot be bought or achieved through cosmetic procedures. They are an unexpected gift of fate that make a person eye-catching and memorable.

No one ever explained to me what it is. I only knew that I’ve had it since birth.

“It turns out, it’s called coloboma — an anomaly of the eye’s structure. I’ve never met anyone with the same feature. By the way, I can see even better with my left eye than with my right.”

You look like a cat! That’s pretty cool! © AlexeyBen / Pikabu

I just realized that my hands have webbed fingers. Perhaps that’s why I never managed to learn how to play the guitar.

I have a birthmark that makes one eye a bit darker.

One of my eyebrows is white due to vitiligo.

Pigmentation appeared when I was 6 years old.

I’m 25, I have albinism. It wasn’t easy, but I learned to see beauty in my uniqueness.

I can’t figure out what color my eyes are.

I tamed my curls, and thanks to them I got a part in Bridgerton!

A friend said he’s never seen a hand like mine in his life.

I don’t even know the color of my eyes.

I have natural ears like this.

People pay good money to have ears like that. You’re so lucky, they’re stunning! © OttersAndOttersAndOt / Reddit

My eyes

My son was born with hair like this. On one side it’s straight, and on the other it’s curly.

I’m a hairdresser. And I’m terrified and thrilled at the same time. © kimbykitten / Reddit

People always ask me why I have a freckle on my eye.

My ring finger turns white and goes numb when I’m cold.

My daughter was born with 2 tiny holes near both ears.

I love my vitiligo.

I had a photoshoot — decided to share the result.

I absolutely love taking a highlighter to my spots.

Just a cute photo of my albino baby. He’s the only one like this in our family.