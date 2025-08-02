20+ Photos That Prove Owners and Their Pets Are Hilariously Alike

Have you ever noticed how a dog can look as stern as its master? Or how a cat repeats its owner’s gait as if it has been trained to do it for years? Although it’s still unknown who influences whom more, sometimes it seems that artificial intelligence has generated them for each other.

“Twin eyes”

“I tried to dye my hair the same color as hers, so people stop saying she isn’t my real daughter!”

She’s your daughter! I see it. She has your eyes. © Wise-Peanut1939 / Reddit

“Does anyone else think me and my chicken look alike?”

“My dog and I have the same hair.”

“My cat watching TV with my mom”

“We’re both an acquired taste.”

Who’s copying who?

“First my dad says he doesn’t want a dog, and then I find this photo in his room.”

They could solve cases together! © Unknown athor / Reddit

“My twin brother and I with our twin dogs”

“My cat and I have almost matching eyes.”

“My dog Leonard and I dressed up in matching outfits to propose to my girlfriend. We are both thrilled that she said yes!”

Smart girls

“My cat and I took a perfect selfie.”

“For some reason my mom thinks we look alike.”

“My boyfriend believed in the bad reputation of pit bulls until he met my beauty. It’s been 4 years and they are inseparable.”

“My dog and I say hello to you.”

“Me and my dog on a boat”

“They say dogs begin to resemble their masters.”

“Thor turned 8 months old.”

“My twin sister got a cat. And we look just like her!”

“My cat and I are both blind in one eye. We are a matching pair.”

“I think my wife and her cat are soulmates.”

“They say dogs and their owners look alike. Well, I’m not sure, but Scout and I definitely have the same hair.”

“My wife said the dog and I look alike. I think she was complimenting me.”

“Do my cat and I look alike?”

Oh, he’s just your male copy. © BillyIGuesss / Reddit