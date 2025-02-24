20+ Unexpected Finds That Left a Long-Lasting Impression

You don’t need a special place or time to come across something extraordinary, as surprises can await us anywhere — in the woods, on the beach or in your own home. Internet users who came across unusual finds show what they found. Take a look.

“I look for old stuff in demolition houses. Another day and this beauty would have ended up in a landfill.”

“While walking on the beach in Hawaii, my wife and I found this glass ball that had become the home of small marine ecosystem.”

“Just bought a house built in 1900. The fireplace was boarded up and upon removing the board this is what we found.”

“Daughter found this branch and uses it as her Magic wand.”

“10 years later, I thrifted my high school dream.”

“I remember when these shoes dropped in 2015, while I was in high school, and I spent around $150 of my hard earned money to secure a pair. To my demise, a size 10 was far too large and I had to return them. I was unable to reorder a pair as they had sold out. 10 years later, I spot these suckers at the bottom of a shopping cart at the Salvation Army and they were a size 9!”

“This pebble I found on the beach looks like a ghost.”

“Had renovations done on a townhouse this summer. When they removed a false wall with ductwork, we found this mural painted into the plaster.”

“Photo found in the walls of our 1912 build. Then vs now.”

“This is the light show we get in the evenings when the sun hits the leaded glass of our original front door. It only lasts a few minutes, but it’s nothing short of magical.”

“I found a wedding ring while raking leaves in my backyard.”

Did you say yes? Don’t make the backyard wait. © Send-Me-T*****s-PLS / Reddit

“Victorian wallpaper, found in a broom closet, 1880s/1890s house”

“Removed the front panel to the washer and found 30+ pieces of missing clothing.”

I think I see one of my missing socks there. I wondered where it had gone. © MikeyFuccon / Reddit

“Bit into something hard in a fried oyster and found a small pearl.”

You’re lucky. When that happened to me, it turned out to be a piece of my tooth. © not_falling_down / Reddit

“I found a frog with a tail on my kitchen window.”

“Went thrifting with my wife and even made some profit.”

“A lot of people find money in their old jackets. I found this in my pocket. Now I’m sitting here wondering what I left in the shop locker.”

“Found it on our property. Looks like some kind of fossil.”

Urgently call the Museum of Local History, they’ll send paleontologists. It’s a mammoth tooth. It is quite possible that you will find more. © SpaceManul / Pikabu

“An 80’s camcorder I found in my parents’ attic. It still works!”

“We tore down the 100-year-old brick chimney and found this tube! What a cute surprise.”

“The house was built in 1864. This is what we found under the old carpet. It’s pretty decent.”

You call this “decent?!” That is a treasure! © Figgy_Puddin_Taine / Reddit

“My little joy.”

“Today my wife and I went for a walk with our young son, and in the street I noticed a mysterious yellow box in the bushes, which immediately attracted my attention. I came closer and without further ado put this box into the compartment of the stroller. I checked it at home — everything works! Thank you, unknown kind person, my inner child is squealing with joy.”

“Found an empty wheelchair on an empty beach today.”

You hope it was a miracle. © HappyBreadBaker / Reddit

“Found a really cool stick, looks like a good wizard staff.”

“Found a rock on the beach today that looks like a sandwich.”

“My 1921 house never ceases to surprise me. I found this painting while finally cleaning out the attic to re-insulate it.”

Bonus 1. “Solid glass rod with rounded ends found in the woods. What the heck is this?”

That does look an awful lot like my rolling pin. © h_a_z_ / Reddit

One of those old text magnifiers? The ones you would roll over lines of print to see them better? Seems too big to be placed on a book, though. Maybe for newspaper? © nightowl1984 / Reddit

Could be raw material glassblowers use before it’s heated and shaped. © MR_JSQR / Reddit

Whatever it is, please remove it from the woods, as curved glass can start fires. © Ellien_ / Reddit

Bonus 2

I’m walking with my ex-boyfriend and his mother. I see a wallet. I picked it up, and it was full of money! The guy and his mom were like, “That’s lucky!”

When they realized I wanted to return it, they started shouting, “We found this wallet too! We should split the money! They lost it, we found it, so it’s ours now!” I was horrified, and they started fighting and dividing what didn’t even belong to them.

At home I called the numbers on the business cards that were in the wallet and found the owner. Turns out his entire salary was in there. I got chocolates, and my boyfriend and I had a falling out. © LampaTrampa / Pikabu