21 Travelers Who Uncovered Hidden Surprises on Their Journeys
16 hours ago
They say that traveling broadens your mind. Getting to know new cultures, listening to other languages, and participating in local customs can greatly shock any human being. However, some cities know very well how to charm travelers and offer them details that take the extraordinary to another level. In this article, we’ve compiled several things worldwide that made tourists’ eyes glaze over like two hard-boiled eggs.
1.
2. “A sardine shop designed to look like a candy store (Porto, Portugal)”
3. “There is a mini Rijksmuseum in the Amsterdam airport to view paintings while you wait for your flight.”
4. “A cheese vending machine in a mountain village in Switzerland”
5. “My bubble hotel room in Petra, Jordan. At night, you could see all the stars in the sky.”
6. “Icelandic park benches with footrests”
7. “This slide at the Berlin Mall”
8. “Snack serving robot in China upset with me because I didn’t take any snacks.”
9. “City of Szczecin in Poland offers a tourist map with a dotted line marking the attractions. The same dotted line is also painted on the streets.”
10. “This restaurant in Italy has a salami hose.”
11. “Napping pods found in Zhengzhou Airport, China”
12. “Southernmost point of Europe, Gavdos, Greece”
13. “This McDonald’s I saw in Rouen, France”
14. “Feral cats in Australia have been wild for so many generations that they grow to be twice the size of domestic cats.”
15. “These bins in Sweden show you what to recycle.”
16. “These public swing-powered chargers for your phone in a train station”
17. “Complimentary sticks for dogs in a posh part of London”
18. “My friend was traveling through Morocco when she suddenly saw this tree full of goats!”
19. “Cat crosswalk in Norway”
20. “This toilet at a Dutch Supermarket lets you test the brands of toilet paper they sell”
“Test room
Try your favorite toilet paper here”
21. “These Hello Kitty construction barriers in Tokyo”
If you were to go back and look around your city with the eyes of a tourist, what are the things that would catch your eye, and what would you recommend to travelers?
