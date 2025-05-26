Low-Cost Airlines Plan to Launch Standing Seats, Leave Many People Concerned About One Thing
If you love the idea of flying super cheap, there’s tremendous news for you. A new kind of airplane seat might make that possible—if you’re okay with getting really cozy.
Meet the Skyrider 2.0. It’s a fresh design being looked at for budget airlines on short trips. The big draw? Way cheaper tickets. It could also help cut down on fuel use. But there’s a twist—you won’t be sitting like you’re used to. It’s more like perching, and you’ll need a bit of balance and core strength to stay comfy.
It’s a wild idea, but it might just be the future of low-cost flying. Let’s dive into what it’s all about.
The innovation might be a real future of travel.
It’s a bold money-saving move that’s bound to stir up opinions—some budget airlines are gearing up to roll out standing-room-style seats.
Shared by the popular Instagram account @entrepreneurshipquote (with 2.8 million followers), the news points to a big change in the way we fly: bike-style, padded seats that let passengers lean rather than sit. Think less lounging, more perching.
The seats, designed by manufacturer Aviointeriors, could hit the skies as soon as 2026. By squeezing in more travelers—about 20% more per flight—airlines hope to cut costs and keep ticket prices ultra-low. But not everyone will be thrilled to give up their seat for savings.
The concept of standing seats has undergone many changes since it was first introduced.
While the buzz is growing, nothing’s set in stone just yet. Aviointeriors, the company behind the radical seat design, has kept quiet when asked by journalists, and no airline has officially confirmed plans to adopt the new setup.
The seat in question—called the Skyrider 2.0—first turned heads at the Aircraft Interiors Expo back in 2018. It’s a revamped version of a similar concept the company tried to launch in 2010, which never took off.
This updated version features more padding and sturdier construction, with vertical support poles linking rows to the ceiling and floor instead of just a rail. The design is inspired by horse saddles, encouraging a perched, upright position to fit more people in a small space.
In their original pitch, Aviointeriors said: “The Skyrider 2.0 is an innovative seat. It allows ultra-high density in the aircraft cabin... opening the travelling experience to a wider passenger market, and even making room for mixed-class seating in the same aircraft.”
Love it or hate it, the idea of standing-style seats could shake up air travel—and make flying even more accessible (and crowded) than ever.
Designer behind “standing seats” concept revealed how comfortable they really are.
The Italian design company behind the Skyrider 2.0 has given a closer look at what it’s actually like to use one.
Aviointeriors, known for crafting high-end business class seats for private jets and commercial airlines, has built a full prototype of the unusual seat at its headquarters in Latina, just outside Rome. And while it might look like something from a sci-fi movie, it’s very real—and very upright.
The Skyrider 2.0 isn’t just a drawing on paper anymore. It’s a hands-on concept that blends budget travel with a totally reimagined way of flying, aiming to pack in more passengers without fully sacrificing comfort.
When it came time to actually try the seat out, even the company spokesperson seemed unsure. Revealing what it’s like to perch on the Skyrider 2.0, he admitted he was hesitant to call it “comfortable.”
It’s designed for short-haul flights, not long naps. While the design might help slash ticket prices and cram in more passengers, it’s clear comfort isn’t the top priority. Still, for travelers willing to trade legroom for lower fares, the Skyrider could be a glimpse into the future of budget flying.
The innovative seats have already caused a stir online, despite the fact they haven’t been launched yet.
Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has never been shy about shaking things up, and the idea of ‘standing berths’ is no exception. Back in 2012, he made headlines for pushing to install 10 rows of these upright seats on Ryanair’s Boeing 737 and 800, alongside 15 rows of standard seating.
His big selling point? Ultra-cheap tickets—somewhere between £1 and £5. It was a bold vision aimed at making flying more affordable than ever, even if it meant ditching traditional comfort.
But not everyone’s on board. Since the idea resurfaced, social media has been buzzing with skeptical (and often sarcastic) reactions. Many prospective passengers are raising eyebrows at the thought of standing for a flight—no matter how cheap the fare.
One user said, “This is pathetic. Treat humans like humans. My gosh. 😢”
Another person commented, in panic, “Please never buy these tickets whenever they exist! Don’t help/support this 😭”
One more user added, “Airlines were more sophisticated in the 50s and 60s.”
Another person said, “If they had lay down seats, they could accomplish the same thing stacking.”
Somebody expressed their concerns, saying, “Capacity will increase. Fares will not go down.”
