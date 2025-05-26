Low-Cost Airlines Plan to Launch Standing Seats, Leave Many People Concerned About One Thing

If you love the idea of flying super cheap, there’s tremendous news for you. A new kind of airplane seat might make that possible—if you’re okay with getting really cozy.

Meet the Skyrider 2.0. It’s a fresh design being looked at for budget airlines on short trips. The big draw? Way cheaper tickets. It could also help cut down on fuel use. But there’s a twist—you won’t be sitting like you’re used to. It’s more like perching, and you’ll need a bit of balance and core strength to stay comfy.

It’s a wild idea, but it might just be the future of low-cost flying. Let’s dive into what it’s all about.