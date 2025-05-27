Man Pushes Away His Mother at Gender Reveal Party, Internet Can’t Agree Who’s Right

What was intended to be a touching and joyful gender reveal quickly turned into an unexpected spectacle of family tension. In a video that has since gone viral, a father-to-be was caught on camera deliberately pushing his own mother out of the way in a moment of excitement, all so he could embrace his wife immediately after learning the gender of their unborn baby.

The surprising outburst stirred up a flurry of reactions across social media platforms. Viewers were divided—some criticized the man’s actions as disrespectful and overly dramatic, while others found humor in the situation, with one viral comment sarcastically declaring, “Give this man an Oscar!”