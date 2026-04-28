No you’ll be fine many people take old jewelry or inherited jewelry into pawn brokers pretty regularly. But you may be better taking them to a jeweler for a real and accurate amount of money they are worth
20+ Thrift Store Finds That Prove the Most Beautiful Things Are Hiding in Plain Sight
Thrift store finds and flea market treasures have a way of stopping you completely in your tracks. For some people it’s just dusty shelves and piles of old things. For those who know how to look, it’s something else entirely — a place where a beaded Indian silk bolero or a Louis Vuitton umbrella sits quietly between ordinary clutter, waiting. All it takes is patience, curiosity and a little luck.
I thrifted a pair of black boots, and to my surprise they had a bag of rings hidden in the toe. Most are stamped 14K!
There’s just one little thing. How should I go about getting things valued? Does it look sketchy that I have a bag of valuable rings if I take it to a pawn shop?
- This is why I love thrift stores — there’s always a chance to find treasure! © five7off / Reddit
Insane bolero jacket made of fully beaded Indian silk
Comic high heels found at a thrift store
Find of the day — red mini dress by Emilio Pucci
Lost and found
- Back in the late 80s, I lost something very valuable to me. It was my grandmother’s silver compact. I don’t know how old it was, but I do know for certain that my grandmother, born in 1914, used it when she was still a young woman.
And then imagine this. I went to visit a friend in another country. We were walking around with my friend’s son around antique shops in the city, I was looking for a gift for my husband and suddenly... I see it! My compact! I was so stunned that I was literally speechless.
The seller named a steep price, of course, after seeing how happy I was. But I was ready to pay it just to get back something so precious to me. And what do you think happened? My friend’s son nudged me aside and began negotiating with the seller. He bargained so hard that the seller agreed to sell the compact for a third of the original price.
In short, I was beyond happy! Miracles happen!
A Louis Vuitton umbrella!
Salvatore Ferragamo silk scarf
Terrific find!
Did you have it in childhood?
He should have returned.
- Looking at my stash of computer parts, I noticed a couple of gaming graphics cards I no longer needed. No point in letting them gather dust, so I put them up on an online marketplace.
In about 3 months, one got sold, and then a college-aged guy came around for the second one. I brought the card out (this all happened in my office). He looked a bit surprised, said nothing, paid, and left without even asking about a warranty.
I went back to my desk and realized I had given him the wrong card, accidentally grabbing one from the non-working pile meant for disassembly. It’s twice as powerful, but doesn’t work at all — it had burned out.
I called the guy before he got too far, but he didn’t pick up, probably thrilled he scored a card for half price. So, he took off with a non-working one and never called back...
Cool shoes worth $300 for just 10 bucks? Sure!
Yesterday’s catch!
Amazing ROC neon green snakeskin boots, $15 at the thrift. I’m in love!
Got these Moschino shoes. Paid $9.99. While their cost is over $570!
- Those heels to die for! © MotherDepartment1111 / Reddit
Peculiar hobby
- I collect old photographs of strangers. You can often find them at flea markets in Europe among postcards, sometimes with inscriptions. I started after I took the photo album of a lonely elderly neighbor who had recently passed away. So many of a person’s memories, important and cherished only by them, could have ended up in the trash!
I’m not obsessed, I just want to preserve other people’s memories if I can. I think it’s important and valuable: moments of happiness, travels, the first home. Someday I’ll create a photo museum.
Wedding dress. It cost 40 dollars, but it didn’t fit me.
- Easily fixable. Keep it! It looks amazing on you. © Hungry_Ad_8180 / Reddit
Sealed Harry Potter sweater
My first-ever Coach bag!
A hobby with a surprise
- At flea markets, I buy old dolls for pennies and restore them: I wash them, repair them, and sew new clothing. Sometimes, the doll starts looking even more beautiful than a new one. I’ve encountered all sorts of things. But I never expected to find 3 antique gold rings, a gold coin, and a tiny pouch with diamonds inside another doll.
Found a handmade denim skirt.
These pants made my day!
I have no idea what decade this is, but my parents say it’s from the 70s.
One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.
- 1992. My parents give me a guitar for my 14th birthday. It was battered, cracked, a real mess. As they explained, they didn’t have the money for a new one, and there was a flea market nearby where everyone could sell whatever they wanted. That’s where they found the guitar. “You really wanted to learn to play the guitar, so here it is.”
And the main thing was, I was still pleased because we were never wealthy. I spent another 6 months gluing and varnishing it...
You could say this jumped out at me...
- I got one of those purses at a thrift store years ago for something like $15. I had seen them online so I knew it was a creative and expensive brand and jumped on it when I saw it. I’ve never actually used it but my daughter dressed up as a pop art girl for Halloween one year and used it as her trick-or-treat bag. © FunKyChick217 / Reddit
Have you ever discovered something at a flea market or thrift store that completely surprised you? Share your finds in the comments!
And if you love the thrill of the hunt, here are a few more articles to help you find treasure where you’d least expect it: