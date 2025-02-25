25+ Indoor Gardeners Who Turned Their Homes Into Green Paradise

Many of us bought a small plant in the hope of transforming our home into an enchanted forest, only to have it end up looking like a vegetable crime scene. But there are people on Reddit who, against all odds, have managed not only to keep their plants alive, but to transform their homes into true green temples worthy of admiration. From miraculous resurrections to impromptu jungles in tiny apartments, we’ve rounded up the best examples. Prepare to be inspired... or at least a little jealous.

1. “Found this Calathea on the street and put it in the shower. This is 10 hours apart!”

2. “I don’t really need a Christmas tree. This is just perfect for me.”

3. “My grandmother’s 40-year-old jade plant”

4. “My boyfriend thinks that I have a problem. I don’t see anything wrong.”

5. “The guy at the nursery asked me if I was sure I wanted this plant. I told him it was fine.”

6. “My pride and joy”

7. “What this little dude looked like a few hours after getting some water.”

8. “Man cave turned plant room.”

9. “Life is hard, but water helps.”

10. “I just wanted to show off my plant shelf.”

11. “I thought you would enjoy this amazing peace lily from my grandma (my grandma for scale).”

12. “Left for a long weekend and was sure it was dead...second photo is 4 hours after watering.”

13. “My friends all made fun of me. 3.5 years later, who’s laughing now, huh?”

14. “Mom’s peace lily...tomorrow will be 17 years since my mother died.”

“This funeral peace lily blooms almost every year around this time. I like to think she’s telling me, ’Don’t be sad, look at this beautiful flower.’”

15. “My friend called my room a save point.”

16. “My stepmom and I got these drama queens on sale. 12hrs after water and...”

17. “My wife and I bought the house for the sunroom.”

18. “My 4-year-old picked clover from the yard, grabbed a mini pot and soil and gave me this plant. I thought I killed it yesterday.”

“It may not be my coolest houseplant, but it’s my favorite...even if it is dramatic.”

19. “Me & my plants”

20. “My ex could never get it to grow pods. She left it to die when she left me. This is two months later.”

21. “My living room makes frozen winters much more bearable.”

22. “My corner! I will work in this oasis from now on. It may not be much, but I like it!”

23. “One year and one camera upgrade later”

24. “My 5-year-old avocado tree just hit the ceiling.”

25. “3 years between these photos!”

26. “It’s been a tough year. My plants almost didn’t make it through my depression. I have learned a thing or two about self-worth.”

“My heart and my plants have started to heal. Stay safe.”

27. “My mom’s monstera”

Bonus: Not all gardens need to be watered to grow

“I recently made a little succulent garden out of Lego! What do you think of it?”