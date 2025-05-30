4 Swimwear Styles That Are Falling Out of Favor in 2025

Ruffles had their moment in 2024, but this summer calls for sleeker, more minimal swimwear. Instead of frilly styles, go for textured pieces made with ribbed, crinkle, or ruched fabrics—they add interest and flatter the figure without looking outdated.

Playful prints like fruits and bold graphics are also fading out, making way for timeless, understated designs. Still, there’s room for stylish details: embellished straps with pearls, crystals, or rosettes continue to add a touch of luxury to your look.