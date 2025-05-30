4 Swimwear Styles That Are Falling Out of Favor in 2025
Trends come and go, and swimwear is no exception. While some styles stand the test of time, others are best left in summers past. As we dive into 2025, it’s time to retire those outdated suits and refresh your beachwear wardrobe with pieces that feel modern, flattering, and fashion-forward. From passé prints to overdone details, here are the swimwear styles you’ll want to skip this season for a trend-savvy look.
Avoid ruffles and graphic prints.
Ruffles had their moment in 2024, but this summer calls for sleeker, more minimal swimwear. Instead of frilly styles, go for textured pieces made with ribbed, crinkle, or ruched fabrics—they add interest and flatter the figure without looking outdated.
Playful prints like fruits and bold graphics are also fading out, making way for timeless, understated designs. Still, there’s room for stylish details: embellished straps with pearls, crystals, or rosettes continue to add a touch of luxury to your look.
Mismatched bikinis and tie-dye trends are oudated too.
Mismatched bikinis may have ruled in recent years, but this summer is all about coordinated swimwear. Matching sets—tops, bottoms, and cover-ups—are back in style, with bundled options like Jollkichay’s one-piece with cover-up or Zaful’s 3-piece swimsuits making it easy to pull off the look.
Meanwhile, the tie-dye trend that surged in the early 2020s is fading fast, replaced by more polished and refined styles. Still want prints? Dark paisley is making a comeback for 2025, offering a bold yet sophisticated option.
Try cut-outs and tankinis.
Cut-out swimwear is everywhere this summer, offering a stylish twist for one-piece lovers. From simple keyholes to bold midriff slashes, these designs add flair without sacrificing coverage. One-shoulder suits are also trending, giving a modern edge to classic silhouettes.
Another surprise comeback? Tankinis. Once a school pool staple, they’ve been revamped for 2025 with sleek, body-hugging cuts and fun prints. Perfect for those who want more coverage than a bikini but more flexibility than a one-piece—just watch out for creative tan lines.
Give preference to polka dots and sparkles.
Polka dots are making waves this summer, extending beyond dresses and onto swimwear for a playful yet classic vibe. This timeless print is popping up across top swim brands and is set to be a major trend of the season.
For something more eye-catching, sparkly swimwear is taking over the spotlight. From subtle Lurex threads to all-out sequins, high-shine finishes and iridescent fabrics bring glam to the beach. Whether you’re lounging poolside or heading to a beach party, these dazzling styles are all about making a confident statement.
Paris, Milan, New York, and London may rule fashion, but Miami is the capital of swimwear. Miami Swim Week isn’t just a show—it’s a bold style statement.