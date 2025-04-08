9 Pedicure Ideas That Can Help You Look Chic on Any Occasion
Summer is getting closer. We are increasingly thinking about what trends will be in fashion: shoes, dresses, hairstyles. And, of course, the season of flawless pedicure is coming! So what designs are worth taking note of?
Brown
If you study the pedicure trends of 2025, then, first of all, you should pay attention to the brown color — a real chic according to stylists. Chocolate shades will take leading places in salons. This pedicure gained momentum in the fall of 2024, but after Pantone announced Mocha Mousse the color of the year, brown shades are only strengthening their position. These colors can look very warm and cozy, or they can be richly bold.
If you want a nude pedicure rather than a colorful one, you’ll love brown shades too: choose a milk chocolate nail polish, and your nails will be beautiful.
French classics
In 2025, stylists recommend avoiding bright prints: massive colorful designs are a thing of the past. The French pedicure is always in fashion, but this year you should pay special attention to it. This design is timeless and always looks elegant and appropriate.
If the standard variant seems a bit ordinary to you, then instead of white nail polish, opt for colored one — this is also a great solution that combines classic and summer mood.
Marine theme
As we get closer to the beach season, the 2025 pedicure trends are bound to include nautical motifs. To make sure you don't miss it out, go for milky blue or nautical shades of green.
Milky pink
The bright pink pedicure that was so popular last season is giving way to more delicate shades. This color looks like it was created for your feet — it looks elegant and expensive.
A transparent pink shade will look especially good. This pedicure looks both natural and chic. The quality of the nail treatment is also important here — the polish should be perfect, then the pedicure will be just fire!
Glossy black
Some fashion stylists believe that a glossy black pedicure is the perfect solution for any event and any time of the year. If you top it all with a glossy top coat, your feet will definitely not go unnoticed.
Chrome pedicure
- Love chrome on my toenails. Looks so cute. © Available_Category38 / Reddit
Last season, chrome nail art won the hearts of women. In 2025, stylists are not going to give up on it, either. Coatings with chrome or cat-eye effect will look good both in bright colors at a noisy party and in pastel shades in a wedding look.
Milky white
White nails always look spectacular and fresh. But if fashionistas preferred rich white earlier, then in 2025 this coating is considered outdated. It’s worth looking at milky translucent shades. They are more restrained, but at the same time look luxurious on the nails.
Burgundy
Natural nails
Perhaps the main trend of 2025 is well-groomed, healthy nails. That’s why transparent nails are very popular. It’s as relevant as minimalist makeup. Use clear nail polish with a light tint to give your nails a perfectly polished yet natural look.
