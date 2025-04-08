9 Pedicure Ideas That Can Help You Look Chic on Any Occasion

If you study the pedicure trends of 2025, then, first of all, you should pay attention to the brown color — a real chic according to stylists. Chocolate shades will take leading places in salons. This pedicure gained momentum in the fall of 2024, but after Pantone announced Mocha Mousse the color of the year, brown shades are only strengthening their position. These colors can look very warm and cozy, or they can be richly bold.

If you want a nude pedicure rather than a colorful one, you’ll love brown shades too: choose a milk chocolate nail polish, and your nails will be beautiful.