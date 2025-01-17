5 Nutrient Deficiencies in Women That Could Be Stealing Your Beauty

They say beauty starts from within, but your glow can be dimmed by something as simple as missing nutrients. Many women don’t realize that common deficiencies could be sabotaging their skin, hair, and nails without them even knowing.

1. Zink deficiency.

If you've noticed white spots on your nails, your body might be signaling a zinc deficiency. Zinc plays a key role in cell growth, repair, and immune function. When zinc levels are low, the health of your nails can suffer, leading to those white spots known as leukonychia. These spots often occur when the body lacks enough zinc for healthy nail growth. Boost your zinc intake with foods like pumpkin seeds, chickpeas, and lean meats. Supplements can help too, but avoid overdoing it, as excess zinc can hinder nutrient absorption.

2. Biotin deficiency.

Split ends might signal a lack of biotin, or Vitamin B7, which supports keratin production for strong, healthy hair. Without enough biotin, hair becomes brittle, dry, and prone to splitting. To combat this, include biotin-rich foods like eggs, almonds, and spinach in your diet. If needed, a biotin supplement can help, but consult a professional for the right dosage.

3. Iron deficiency.

Painful cracks at the corners of your mouth, known as angular cheilitis, can be a sign of iron deficiency. Iron is essential for carrying oxygen to your cells, including those that maintain healthy skin. Without enough iron, your skin may become dry, especially around your lips. Include iron-rich foods like spinach, red meat, and lentils in your diet. Pair these with Vitamin C-rich foods, such as tangerines, to enhance absorption.

4. Vitamin K or Vitamin C deficiency.

Dark circles under the eyes can signal a deficiency in Vitamin K or Vitamin C. Vitamin K supports blood circulation, while Vitamin C strengthens blood vessels and boosts collagen. Low levels of these vitamins can cause discoloration and thinning under the eyes. To reduce dark circles, eat more Vitamin K-rich foods like leafy greens and broccoli, along with Vitamin C sources such as citrus fruits and strawberries. Staying hydrated and getting enough sleep can also help.

5. Omega-3 deficiency.

East News

Persistent dandruff could be linked to a deficiency in essential fatty acids (Omega-3s). A lack of Omega-3s can lead to dryness and irritation, worsening dandruff. Make sure you eat enough Omega-3 foods like fatty fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts, as these nutrients help hydrate the scalp and reduce inflammation.