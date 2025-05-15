5 Ways Parenthood Can Positively Impact Your Mind and Body
When we hear “pregnancy,” many of us first think of morning sickness, cravings, and sleepless nights. But what if we told you that pregnancy can actually make you stronger, smarter, and even happier in the long run? Scientists and doctors have discovered some pretty amazing upsides to growing a tiny human inside you — and we’re here to share the good news!
CONTENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED AS A SUBSTITUTE OF MEDICAL ADVICE. SEEK GUIDANCE OF YOUR DOCTOR REGARDING YOUR HEALTH AND MEDICAL CONDITIONS.
Pregnancy might boost your brain health.
A fascinating study found that pregnancy and parenthood can lead to lasting changes in the brain, like stronger brain connections in areas that control movement, touch, and other body-related functions and brain activity patterns that counteract aging. In other words, some parts of the brain may stay more active or better connected in people who’ve had children, compared to those who haven’t.
This suggests that the experience of raising children might help keep the brain healthier over time, possibly by strengthening certain networks or slowing down age-related decline.
Say “hello” to a stronger heart.
Pregnancy puts extra strain on the heart. Blood volume rises by up to 50%, the heart beats faster, and pumps more with each beat. Labor adds stress through sudden shifts in blood flow and pressure. After birth, the heart gradually returns to normal over several weeks.
Your skin might glow for real.
You’ve probably heard about the “pregnancy glow,” and it’s not just a myth. During pregnancy, your body increases blood circulation and produces extra oils, leaving your skin looking more radiant and fresh. Some lucky moms-to-be enjoy brighter, softer skin — like nature’s own beauty treatment!
Gorgeous hair.
During pregnancy, many women notice their hair looking thicker, shinier, and more voluminous than ever. This is because the usual cycle of hair shedding slows down, giving the illusion of fuller locks. But don’t get too attached — once the baby arrives, the tides turn.
Postpartum hair loss can be a real shock. Hormones shift, and all that hair you held onto during pregnancy starts falling out, sometimes in handfuls. What pregnancy gives in hair magic, postpartum often takes away.
A boost to your perception and emotion.
Motherhood heightens a woman’s senses and also brings about significant shifts in perception, including increased personal motivation and reduced stress levels. These changes are largely influenced by the hormones oxytocin and prolactin, which are especially active during breastfeeding.
Moreover, the responsibility of caring for a completely dependent human being, combined with a natural protective instinct, often instills greater courage in women who are becoming mothers or already are.