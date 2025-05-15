5 Ways Parenthood Can Positively Impact Your Mind and Body​

A fascinating study found that pregnancy and parenthood can lead to lasting changes in the brain, like stronger brain connections in areas that control movement, touch, and other body-related functions and brain activity patterns that counteract aging. In other words, some parts of the brain may stay more active or better connected in people who’ve had children, compared to those who haven’t.

This suggests that the experience of raising children might help keep the brain healthier over time, possibly by strengthening certain networks or slowing down age-related decline.