6 Belt Trends From the Past That Are Making a Huge Comeback

Remember those shiny circle belts that ruled the late ’90s and early 2000s? They’re back, thanks to Gen Z. Once the ultimate companion to low-rise jeans, disk belts are now being reimagined with crop tops, slip dresses, and mini skirts, although in different sizes, from the largest to the most discreet and elegant. Brands have brought them back to shelves, and TikTok is buzzing with styling ideas.

The trend is everywhere, and that’s where the risk of overdoing comes in. Since so many people are embracing it, it’s smart to lean into alternatives that keep the nostalgic vibe but feel more original. Millennials may cringe, but that’s exactly what makes them fun. This comeback is pure playful nostalgia with a bold twist.