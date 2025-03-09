6 Health Signs Your Ears Might Reveal About Your Body
Over 5% of the global population suffers from disabling hearing loss, which requires them to do rehabilitation. Hearing issues aren't always so severe, though, as people may often suffer from minor issues. We wouldn't advise you to ignore ear problems, no matter how small or big they are. Take a look at the various signs your ears send you when an issue appears.
DISCLAIMER: CONTENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED AS A SUBSTITUTE OF MEDICAL ADVICE. SEEK GUIDANCE OF YOUR DOCTOR REGARDING YOUR HEALTH AND MEDICAL CONDITIONS.
1. Ear ringing
Ear ringing (Tinnitus) is one of the most common and least serious issues your ear health can suffer. It is usually caused by earwax buildup, loud noises, or physiological issues from where your skull meets your jawline. In other cases, it can be caused by menopause, Meniere's disease, cardiovascular disease, and hypertension. If you experience ringing, buzzing, or clicking for a long time without improvement, you should visit your doctor.
That is especially necessary if the ringing worsens, and you feel like your head starts spinning, you lose balance, or you feel pressure inside your ears.
2. Itchy ears
Feeling the need to scratch your ears says a few things about your ear health. Maybe you have a fungal infection or eczema that creates annoying itchiness. In both cases, your ears become inflamed, leading to dry, flaky skin. Oftentimes, people notice a smelly, cheese-like discharge.
In extreme cases, scratching your ears may cause severe pain. Instead of satisfying your need to itch, visit a doctor so they can prescribe you the right medication. Usually, this is an easily treatable issue.
3. Skin tags
Skin tags may look like a unique characteristic some people are lucky to be born with. However, they could be saying a lot about the way your kidneys function. This is especially the case with newborns since their ears are developing at the same time as their kidneys. If doctors notice these tags on their ears, they may decide to run kidney tests.
However, it doesn't mean that these tests will uncover any serious issues. You should definitely check any skin tags if they become painful or start bleeding.
4. Earlobe creases
Also known as Frank's sign, seeing small creases on your earlobe may mean that you are at great risk of coronary artery disease or already have been diagnosed with it. However, not everyone who has creases suffers from the disease.
If you also experience chest pain, shortness of breath, and feeling faint, you should contact your doctor. Noticing this ear health sign early can help you prevent a possible heart attack.
5. Low-set ears
This isn't an ear health issue you develop later in life, but something toddlers and young children develop early in their lives. The causes are typically two conditions: Down and Turner Syndromes. With Down syndrome, children usually have developmental differences, with low-set ears being one of them.
On the other hand, Turner syndrome affects the way someone's head and neck are formed. It also creates growth and puberty issues. Shprintzen-Goldberg and Jacobsen syndromes are rarer, but they can also cause low-set ears.
6. Sticky ear wax
Earwax is a natural product of your ears, and its role is to protect our ears' health from bacteria and other particles. We may not even need to clear it, as it falls on its own. However, when it has a wet and sticky consistency, there may be an indication of breast cancer. A study showed that women with wet earwax had higher chances of developing breast cancer than women with dry earwax.
However, the consistency of your earwax also depends on where you're from. For example, wet earwax is more common in African and European people, while dry is often seen in Asian people. Whatever the case, if this sign is bothering you, it's best to check it out.
Ear infections are very common for a lot of people and there are many signs your ear health suffers. Doctor visits can be pricey, and we're not saying that you should visit them without actual cause. However, when something persists, there is no better solution than to book an appointment.