6 Health Signs Your Ears Might Reveal About Your Body

Ear ringing (Tinnitus) is one of the most common and least serious issues your ear health can suffer. It is usually caused by earwax buildup, loud noises, or physiological issues from where your skull meets your jawline. In other cases, it can be caused by menopause, Meniere's disease, cardiovascular disease, and hypertension. If you experience ringing, buzzing, or clicking for a long time without improvement, you should visit your doctor.

That is especially necessary if the ringing worsens, and you feel like your head starts spinning, you lose balance, or you feel pressure inside your ears.