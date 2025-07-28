6 Nail Trends That Are Officially on Their Way Out

Nail trends, much like fashion, are constantly evolving. What was once a bold statement can quickly feel outdated, leaving us in search of something new, fresh, and chic. If you’re still rocking some of these once-popular nail styles, it might be time to reconsider.

From glitter overload to extreme shapes, certain trends have had their moment, and now it’s time for a modern makeover. Let’s dive into the nail trends that are officially over and explore the updated looks that will keep your manicure fashion-forward in 2025.