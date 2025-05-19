7 Historical Movie Costumes That Looked So Much Differently in Real Life

Cleopatra, portrayed by Elizabeth Taylor, was undoubtedly gorgeous. Perhaps it was because the outfits she wore were historically inaccurate. Women at the time mostly wore kalasiris dresses, which were like shirts with straps, sewn from 2 rectangular cloths and just above the ankles. This is the kind of attire worn by the maids in this movie.

The main fabric then was linen. A shawl, that was worn over the dress, was just a piece of cloth. The dresses that have survived to the present day are usually baggy and hide the body rather than show it.