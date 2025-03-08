7 Shoes Styles to Help Make Your Legs Look Slimmer

Chunky heels tend to complement fuller legs, providing a more balanced look. For a slimmer appearance, opt for styles where the heel is thicker at the base but tapers slightly toward the bottom, preserving that chunky feel. This design helps streamline your proportions while maintaining a bold silhouette.

Keep in mind, however, that traditional ankle straps are typically less flattering. Because the strap sits around your ankle for support, it visually cuts the leg, making it appear shorter—regardless of how thin the strap may be. This effect is particularly evident if you’re shorter or have shorter legs. Additionally, these straps can create the impression of wider ankles and calves.