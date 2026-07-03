7 Summer Pedicure Trends My Mom Confirms Are Actually Taking Over Every Salon This July 2026

My mom has been a nail tech for 11 years at her own salon, and she doesn’t usually call me just to talk shop. So when she rang last week and opened with “toes are getting weird this summer — in a good way,” I wrote down every word and went to check whether her nail salon chair was actually ahead of the pedicure trends everyone else was reporting.

Turns out she mostly was. I cross-checked her list against the nail polish shades and gel manicure finishes nail techs and beauty editors are naming as the biggest pedicure trends of summer 2026, and most of what she’d already been painting onto client after client lined up almost exactly. A couple of these she hadn’t even mentioned yet — her chair was already three steps ahead of the trend pieces.

Here are 7 fresh pedicure colors and nail art finishes filling appointment books this July 2026 — verified against named nail techs and beauty editors, not guessed, and cross-checked against what’s actually happening in a real salon chair.