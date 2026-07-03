7 Summer Pedicure Trends My Mom Confirms Are Actually Taking Over Every Salon This July 2026
My mom has been a nail tech for 11 years at her own salon, and she doesn’t usually call me just to talk shop. So when she rang last week and opened with “toes are getting weird this summer — in a good way,” I wrote down every word and went to check whether her nail salon chair was actually ahead of the pedicure trends everyone else was reporting.
Turns out she mostly was. I cross-checked her list against the nail polish shades and gel manicure finishes nail techs and beauty editors are naming as the biggest pedicure trends of summer 2026, and most of what she’d already been painting onto client after client lined up almost exactly. A couple of these she hadn’t even mentioned yet — her chair was already three steps ahead of the trend pieces.
Here are 7 fresh pedicure colors and nail art finishes filling appointment books this July 2026 — verified against named nail techs and beauty editors, not guessed, and cross-checked against what’s actually happening in a real salon chair.
Cobalt Blue
Cobalt is having a real moment beyond the runway this summer. Celebrity nail artist calls it “one of the season’s most fashion-forward shades,” noting it “reflects the bold color trends seen across runways and social media.” It’s the one color on this list that reads as a deliberate style choice rather than a safe default, and it only gets better against a summer tan. My mom’s version of this: one client now asks for it by name every six weeks, unprompted.
How to get this look:
- Apply two even coats of a true cobalt polish or gel over a clear base coat.
- Let each coat set fully before the next — cobalt shows streaking fast on the smaller toenail surface.
- Seal with a high-gloss top coat to intensify the saturation in direct sunlight.
Baby Blue
If cobalt is the loud option, this is its quiet cousin. Editorial manicurist Jin Soon Choi says “softer pastel blues are underrated for summer pedicures,” adding that toned-down cool blues “feel unexpected for summer but very chic.” It’s the shade that photographs like it belongs on a boat, without trying that hard. My mom mentioned this one first, actually — she just called it “the blue that doesn’t scream.”
How to get this look:
- Choose a milky, low-saturation pastel blue rather than a sky blue or turquoise.
- Apply two thin coats for an even, semi-sheer finish.
- Add a swipe of icy shimmer topcoat if you want a little more shine without going full chrome.
Polka-Dot Toes
Not to be confused with a scattered confetti effect — this is a clean, evenly spaced dot pattern, and nail artist Bana Jarjour is calling it outright: “I think polka dots are going to be the toe nail art trend of the summer... it’s a really fun way to get creative and mix and match colors.” It’s playful without tipping into childish, mostly because the spacing is deliberate instead of random. This is the one my mom hadn’t caught yet — I sent her the photo and she immediately wanted to try it on herself first.
How to get this look:
- Paint a base coat in your color of choice and let it cure fully.
- Using a dotting tool or the rounded end of a bobby pin, place evenly spaced dots in one or two contrasting shades.
- Let the dots set, then seal the whole nail with a glossy top coat.
Jelly Orange
Orange has been a summer staple for years, but the jelly version is what’s new. Celebrity nail artist Julie Kandalec says the season’s biggest jelly formulas now offer “that semi-sheer jelly look in one coat, then nearly full coverage in two to three coats” — and singles out orange as the shade worth trying first, comparing it to “eating a cup of orange sherbet on a hot summer day.” It’s the same eye-catching statement as a classic red, with a see-through glow that reads younger and fresher. If you’ve been eyeing red but want something a little less serious, this is the swap.
How to get this look:
- Choose a translucent orange jelly polish rather than an opaque one.
- Apply two to three thin coats to build depth without losing the see-through effect.
- Finish with an ultra-glossy top coat to enhance the juicy, wet-look finish.
Berry Jelly
Same jelly technique, different fruit. Celebrity nail artist Elle told Who What Wear to “take your favorite fruit — whether that’s raspberry, blackberry, or strawberry — and translate it into your summer pedicure,” using a translucent polish to get a true see-through effect. She’s said the same thing elsewhere, too, more bluntly: “Make them jelly! Think sheer, translucent color packed with pigment.” It’s the kind of color that looks completely different depending on the light, which is exactly the appeal. My mom’s take: “It’s basically wearing a popsicle.”
How to get this look:
- Pick a jammy, saturated shade in whichever berry tone you like — raspberry, blackberry, or a deep strawberry-red.
- Apply in a translucent jelly formula, not a solid cream polish.
- Two to three coats build pigment without sacrificing the glow-through effect. Seal with high-gloss top coat.
Deep Plum
For anyone who wants a dark pedicure without committing to full black, this is the middle ground. Celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec puts it simply: “Deep plum is so dark it almost looks black, so it’s a neutral.” It pairs with everything the way a true neutral should, but it has enough depth to feel like an actual choice. This was on my mom’s list, word for word — she’s been recommending it to clients who say they “don’t wear color.”
How to get this look:
- Choose a plum shade dark enough to read as near-black in low light but with visible purple undertones in the sun.
- Two coats over a ridge-filling base coat for a smooth, opaque finish.
- A glossy top coat keeps it from reading flat or matte.
Sandy Beige
The quiet-luxury option on this list. Kandalec (again, this time on a different shade) calls a sandy neutral “chic for multiple reasons” — it matches nearly everything, flatters a wide range of skin tones, and reads as understated rather than boring. It’s the color you reach for when you want your pedicure to look expensive without anyone being able to say exactly why. My mom calls this her “bridal season” color — it’s what people ask for when they don’t want the pedicure to compete with anything else.
How to get this look:
- Choose a warm, sandy beige rather than a stark or pink-toned nude.
- Two coats for full opacity without looking chalky.
- For extra shine, finish with a glazed or high-gloss top coat instead of a matte one.