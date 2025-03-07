7 Well-Intended Parenting Habits That Can Secretly Harm Kids
Parenting is hard. We all want the best for our kids, so we follow advice, lean on what feels right, and try to raise happy, successful little humans. But what if some of the things we think are helpful are actually doing more harm than good?
Yep, even the most well-meaning habits—like always stepping in to help or praising them for being "so smart"—can have sneaky downsides. Don't worry, though! This isn't about blaming parents (we’re all just doing our best). Instead, we’re diving into 7 common parenting habits that might be secretly backfiring—and even be dangerous for your kid's life. Let’s get into it!
1. Letting them play dangerous sports
While sports offer many benefits for kids, some high-impact activities can be risky. According to forensic pathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu, there are six sports to be cautious about: American football, ice hockey, mixed martial arts, boxing, wrestling, and rugby. These sports involve frequent blows to the head, increasing the risk of brain damage, as noted by neuroscientists.
Additionally, high-impact sports can put stress on the spine, causing compression or hyperextension that may lead to serious injuries. Over time, activities like these can also worsen conditions like scoliosis. It's also a good idea to avoid sports involving heavy lifting, hard landings (like in cheerleading), or long-distance running.
2. Letting them sit in a W position
The W position is a really common way kids choose to sit when playing on the floor, especially because it's comfortable for them. However, it is probably the most dangerous position for children to adopt, and doctors advise parents to discourage their kiddos from sitting like this.
Moreover, osteopath Avni Trivedi stated during an interview that this position has become "a new health epidemic" that can highly impact a child's development in their leg joints and hip bones, weaken their trunk muscles, and place extra pressure on their back, neck, and shoulders.
3. Letting them stay in walkers.
In Canada, selling baby walkers is illegal, and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) wants the same ban in the U.S. Why? Because baby walkers can be dangerous. A study found that between 1990 and 2014, over 230,000 babies under 15 months old ended up in U.S. emergency rooms due to walker-related injuries. Most of these happened when babies tumbled downstairs, often hurting their head or neck—sometimes seriously.
"Tummy time" is one of the best ways for babies to strengthen their neck and prepare their spine for sitting and standing. As they grow, they develop their lower back curve by pushing themselves around on their tummies. The first few months are crucial for healthy spine development.
However, many popular baby products—like walkers, swings, and jumpers—can actually slow this process down. These devices keep a baby’s spine in a curled “C” shape, preventing natural curves from forming. Walkers, in particular, let babies stand before their spine and pelvis are strong enough, which can put unnecessary strain on their little bodies.
4. Playing the Chubby Bunny game with your kids
The Chubby Bunny challenge is a popular game where kids (often with their parents) try to fit as many marshmallows in their mouths as possible while saying "chubby bunny" clearly.
While it may seem like fun and a tasty treat afterward, it’s actually a dangerous game. There have been several cases of choking during the challenge, making it a risky activity for kids.
5. Letting them sleep with the bottle in their mouth.
Infant caries is the medical term for tooth decay in babies and toddlers. It's often called baby bottle tooth decay, bottle mouth, or early childhood cavities. This type of decay usually affects the front upper and lower teeth first, but it can spread to other teeth too. The main cause? Too much sugar left on the teeth, which leads to cavities over time.
Early childhood cavities can have several causes, but the most common one is constant exposure to sugary drinks. When babies are put to sleep with a bottle or use one as a pacifier, the sugar from milk, formula, or juice sits on their teeth, leading to decay. Giving babies too many sweetened snacks or drinks, especially to calm them or help them sleep, increases the risk even more.
6. Standing on chairs
Falls are one of the most common causes of injury for young kids, especially toddlers. They love to climb on everything, including chairs, and falling from high chairs is a major cause of head injuries and concussions
Experts recommend strapping kids into their high chairs, preventing them from standing up, and always keeping a close eye on them. Kids can easily push away from the table and tip over their chair, so supervision is key to keeping them safe.
7. Playing in the mud
Kids love to get messy while playing outside, but it's important to be careful about where they play. Digging in dirt can be harmful because of the risks of lead exposure.
While lead paint has been banned in homes, it can still be found in places like old barns, garages, and older houses. Children can be exposed to lead from contaminated soil, especially in yards near these areas. Lead is a toxic metal that can cause brain damage and long-term health issues.
And here are 10 facts that you didn't know, but they could save your life one day.