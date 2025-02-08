10 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know That Could Save Your Life

Life isn’t as scary as the news and social media make it seem—there’s a lot of fun, laughter, and good vibes out there. But when things do go wrong (even if it’s rare), they hit hard, so it’s always smart to be ready. We’ve prepared a whole bunch of cool and interesting facts that might actually save your life one day. Scroll down to check out some important and thoroughly checked facts that may potentially help you stay safe and sound even in the most disastrous situation.

1. If your house suddenly smells fishy and there’s no reason for it, there’s a good chance an electrical fire is brewing.

If your home smells like fish, you might assume it’s a plumbing or HVAC issue. But in fact, you must immediately call emergency services, because in most cases fishy smell means overheated electrical components. Wires and electrical parts are covered in heat-resistant plastic and chemicals for insulation. When they get too hot, that coating starts burning, releasing a fishy odor. About 90% of the time, this means there’s a serious electrical problem that needs to be checked out ASAP. If you catch a fishy smell in your house for no obvious reason, don’t ignore it—call an electrician ASAP. They’ll inspect your home, track down the source, and fix the issue before it turns into something dangerous. But if the smell is really strong and spreading through your house, don’t wait—call 911, too. That could mean an electrical fire is about to happen, and it’s better to be safe than sorry.

2. It’s against the law to interfere with service dogs, but there’s one case when you absolutely should.

Messing with a service dog isn’t just rude—it’s actually against the law. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) protects people with disabilities and their service animals, making sure they can be together at all times. Most states go even further, with their own laws punishing anyone who interferes with a service dog’s job. Depending on where you are, you could get slapped with a big fine or even face felony charges. So, the simple rule? Don’t distract or mess with a working service dog—just let them do their job! There’s one big exception to the “don’t mess with a service dog” rule—if a service dog ever comes up to you alone, follow it! That means its owner is in trouble and needs help. Don’t ignore the dog or brush it off. Follow where it leads, assess the situation, and if the owner needs medical assistance, call 911 immediately.

3. If you ever see square waves in the ocean, you must get out immediately.

There’s just something about the ocean that keeps us coming back—its beauty, its mystery, its endless pull. But don’t forget, it has a dark side too. The ocean can be unpredictable and dangerous if you’re not careful. From deadly rip currents to the rising risk of shark attacks, there are plenty of hazards out there. But one of the biggest threats? Square waves—often called the “world’s most dangerous waves.” Square waves happen when two seas collide, creating a crisscross pattern in the water—also called cross-sea or grid waves. They form when waves from different weather systems meet at just the right angle. Sure, they look stunning (seriously, Google some pics), but don’t let that fool you. Square waves are way more powerful and dangerous than rip currents or even the strongest surf waves. They’re nearly impossible to predict, and when they hit full force, they’re a huge danger. A study found that square waves have been responsible for a surprising number of maritime accidents. They might look cool from a distance, but up close, they’re no joke.

4. If you're ever at a party, and you're given a drink that has a salty taste, don't drink it.

If you go to a party, the first advice is to never ever leave your drink unattended. If you are offered a beverage, and it tastes weird, for example, has a salty taste, you must not consume it. The salty taste might be a sign that your drink is spiked and someone has an evil plan towards you.

5. Close your bedroom door while going to sleep.

To get a really good night’s sleep, you’ve got to make your bedroom the perfect environment. We usually focus on comfy pillows and blankets. But something that often gets overlooked is whether it’s better to sleep with your bedroom door open or closed. Keeping your bedroom door closed can make a big difference. It creates a quieter environment by blocking out noise, gives you more privacy, and adds an extra layer of security against potential intruders, all of which help you sleep better. Plus, as per experts, keeping your bedroom door closed gives you one significant safety bonus. In case of a fire, a closed door can slow the spread, keep oxygen levels stable, and reduce the fire’s intensity, giving you more time to safely escape.

6. If you're attacked by wolves, you shouldn't run away.

When you spot wolves approaching, your first instinct might be to run. But experts say that’s exactly what you shouldn’t do. Instead, you shouldn’t run or turn your back towards the wolves. Retreat slowly while facing a wolf and act aggressively, maintain eye contact if possible. Experts advise that you should stand your ground if a wolf attacks you and fight with any means possible (use sticks, rocks, ski poles, fishing rods or whatever you can find).

7. If you're ever buried in an avalanche, spit.

Spitting might sound strange, but it could be the difference between life and death if you ever get caught in an avalanche, according to experts. Avalanches are rare, but they’re incredibly dangerous. Every second counts when it comes to survival, and staying calm is key. However, keeping your cool can be tough when you’re faced with a terrifying, blinding snow slide that can bury you and potentially suffocate you. Spitting can help you figure out your positioning in the snow. If you spit and the saliva falls on the snow, you are faced down. If your spit comes back at your face, you are faced up towards the surface.

8. If you ever get the feeling that someone is tailing your car, try making four right turns.

If you have this feeling that another car is following you, you need to do a simple thing. Make four right or left turns, and here’s why: The chances of another car randomly making the exact same 360-degree loop as you are pretty much zero. They might follow you for one or two turns, but anything beyond that is a strong sign they might be tailing you. If you think someone’s following you on the highway, take an exit ramp and then get right back on the highway. Similar to the previous fact, not many drivers get off and immediately re-enter the highway. The person tailing you will probably follow you off, but when you jump back on, they’ll realize you’re on to them and likely ditch the chase.

9. If you ever wake up in the middle of the night to the smell of gas, do not turn on the light.

If you smell gas, don’t do any of the following—it could trigger a spark and lead to an explosion if there’s a leak: Turn lights or any electric switches on or off — Even a tiny spark can ignite gas.

— Even a tiny spark can ignite gas. Use your phone indoors — Believe it or not, it can create a spark.

— Believe it or not, it can create a spark. Use open flames — Obvious but worth repeating.

— Obvious but worth repeating. Use your building’s entry system — If it’s electrically controlled, it could be risky. Instead, get out immediately, leave the door open, and call emergency services from a safe distance!

10. If your eye pupils reflect not red, but white or any other color in a picture, you need to visit a doctor immediately.

White, gray, silvery, or yellow instead of the usual red reflection on your eye pupils means leukocoria. The term comes from Greek and literally means "white pupil"—it’s also sometimes called “cat’s eye pupil.” While it might seem harmless, it can be a sign of something serious going on in your eye. Normally, when light shines into your eyes—like in a flash photo—it creates a faint red reflex due to light bouncing off the retina. But if something blocks that reflection, it can cause leukocoria. This symptom is most common in children and can be linked to serious eye conditions, but it can also happen in adults. The good news? In adults, the underlying causes are usually less dangerous. Either way, if you notice it, it’s worth getting checked out! A white pupil in a photo might look alarming, but don’t panic—one photo alone isn’t a cause for concern. Sometimes, light reflects off the eye’s surface, mimicking leukocoria. True leukocoria fills most or all of the pupil and appears consistently in different photos, while a surface reflection is smaller and shifts position.