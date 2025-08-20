8 Common Fashion Mistakes That Can Accidentally Age You

Oversized, boxy blazers and ill-fitting trousers can make you appear shapeless and dated. When it comes to formal-wear, structure is key.

Forgo the itchy tweed two-pieces and opt for sleek, tailored pieces that define your silhouette. Consider a fitted blazer with a nipped-in waist or high-waisted trousers that elongate the legs. These modern cuts will keep you looking sharp and youthful.