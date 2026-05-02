8 Pedicure Trends That Will Define Spring and Summer 2026
The best nail trends don’t just appear — they’re revealed in salons, where nail techs see what clients actually choose again and again. This spring and summer 2026, pedicure ideas are taking over with a mix of playful colors, minimalist inspiration, and designs that reflect an effortless kind of beauty. These trends prove that style doesn’t need to be loud to stand out — sometimes it’s the quiet, thoughtful details that bring the most joy.
Cornflower Blue
Not every blue makes a statement by shouting — and icy cornflower is proof of that. This misty, grey-toned blue sits somewhere between soft sky and dusty slate, delivering a cool, understated mystery that looks completely unexpected against warm, bronzed summer skin.
It feels calm and slightly otherworldly without veering into the electric boldness of cobalt or the starkness of navy. Nail artists describe it as one of the most frequently photographed finishes of the season — the kind of color that people notice without quite being able to name why they love it so much.
Chrome Pastels
Standard chrome belongs to last season’s version of this trend. The chrome pastels taking over spring and summer 2026 bring the same reflective, light-catching quality to an entirely softer palette — lavender chrome, peach metallic glaze, icy blue shimmer — creating something that feels both modern and genuinely wearable for warmer months.
The technique combines a viral glazed effect with seasonal pastel tones, and the result is a pedicure that looks lit from within without ever reading as hard or futuristic. Nail artists confirm it’s one of their most photographed finishes, particularly in natural summer light.
Micro Stripes
Micro stripes are the pedicure trend for anyone who wants their toes to look interesting without committing to anything that reads as loud. Tiny, deliberate lines — in black on nude, gold on white, dusty rose on cream — run across one or two nails in a way that feels graphic without being aggressive, adding exactly the kind of considered detail that elevates a simple pedicure into something people actually comment on.
Sally Beauty nail expert Juli Russell calls it one of her most requested designs for toes this season. It photographs cleanly, grows out gracefully, and works with every sandal in your wardrobe.
Warm Tulip Pink
Move over, peony — tulip pink is the specific shade that nail artists say is generating the most excited responses from clients sitting in the chair for the first time in spring 2026. This vibrant, red-leaning pink sits confidently between classic red and bold pink, delivering a cool pop of color that feels genuinely seasonal without tipping into the bubblegum territory that is officially on its way out.
It photographs brilliantly against spring skin, pairs naturally with everything from white dresses to denim, and has the rare quality of looking flattering on every skin tone in any light. The kind of color that makes people immediately ask what it is.
Mermaid Glitter
Glitter pedicures have been around forever — but the mermaid glitter version arriving in salons this spring and summer 2026 is something genuinely different. Ultra-sheer, transparent glitter gels create a delicate, underwater sparkle that looks almost luminescent rather than party-ready, a subtle shimmering effect that catches natural light the way nothing else currently on the polish wall can.
It works beautifully over aqua, teal and pale lilac bases, and the resulting finish is one of the most consistently praised looks nail artists are producing this season. Ethereal rather than excessive — and that’s exactly the point.
Chocolate Brown
While espresso and latte tones have had their moment in the spotlight, chocolate brown is the deeper, richer, more indulgent alternative that nail artists say is quietly taking over pedicure appointments as the season warms up. This mid-depth warm brown delivers something that its lighter coffee-shade cousins can’t quite achieve: a genuine richness that looks almost liquid against sun-kissed skin, flattering every skin tone without ever feeling seasonal in the wrong direction.
It pairs beautifully with gold jewelry and white sandals, and nail technicians describe it as the shade clients point to and say they wish they had tried sooner.
Sangria
Sangria is the pedicure shade that refuses to follow seasonal rules — and summer 2026 is finally the season that’s letting it break them. This deep, wine-kissed red-purple sits in a distinct register from both berry and plum, carrying the warmth of red and the depth of purple without fully committing to either, and the result is a richness that looks genuinely striking against bronzed summer skin in a way that neither shade manages quite as well alone.
Nail artists report it as one of the most confidently chosen shades in the salon right now — the kind of color that requires no convincing once the client sees it. Bold without being aggressive, and summer-worthy in a way nobody expected.
Smoky Teal
Teal has spent years as the salon default — predictable, safe, and slightly forgettable. The smoky version arriving for spring and summer 2026 is none of those things. Deeper, moodier and considerably more interesting than its brighter predecessor, smoky teal sits in that rare zone between blue and green that gives it genuine versatility, working equally well for daytime beach visits and summer evenings out.
Nail artists describe it as the shade that surprises clients — they come in uncertain and leave completely converted. Against bronzed summer skin, it delivers a richness that neither straightforward teal nor standard sage can match.
What’s Leaving the Salon Chair
Plain, flat-coat coral with no depth, finish, or dimension is similarly on its way out. Not coral as a concept — coral as a shade is very much alive — but the single-layer, unfinished version that has occupied pedicure menus as a reflex for years is being replaced by glossier, more intentional iterations that actually catch the light. The difference between a considered coral and a default one is immediately visible in the salon chair.
Dark, vampy shades carried straight from winter into sandal season without adjustment — oxblood, deep burgundy, black — are also being redirected. Summer 2026 gives moody nails full permission to exist, but only in versions that work against a tan: espresso browns, smoky amethysts, deep berries. Pure winter shades against summer skin now read as a styling mismatch rather than a bold choice.
And long, extended toe nails — the dramatic coffin and stiletto shapes that briefly made their way to the pedicure chair — have officially been retired in favor of shorter, well-shaped natural lengths that let the color and finish do the work.
Burgundy and mauve are being firmly packed away as spring and summer arrive — and nail artists say the transition is overdue. These shades served their purpose beautifully through autumn and winter, but worn into sandal season they read as a styling decision that forgot to update itself. Glam specifically called out burgundy and mauve as the shades to retire for summer 2026, and the redirect is clear: if the color felt right in November, it almost certainly needs rethinking by June.
Which 2026 nail trend are you already saving for your next salon visit?
Spring and summer 2026 proved something people in the nail world already knew: the pedicure trends that stick aren’t the loudest ones. They’re the ones that just feel right — the designs that match the moment, turn a regular appointment into something special, and remind you that a little happiness can start with your toes.
Read next: 10 Nail Trends That Will Dominate Summer 2026, According to Nail Techs