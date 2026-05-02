8 Pedicure Trends That Will Define Spring and Summer 2026

Not every blue makes a statement by shouting — and icy cornflower is proof of that. This misty, grey-toned blue sits somewhere between soft sky and dusty slate, delivering a cool, understated mystery that looks completely unexpected against warm, bronzed summer skin.

It feels calm and slightly otherworldly without veering into the electric boldness of cobalt or the starkness of navy. Nail artists describe it as one of the most frequently photographed finishes of the season — the kind of color that people notice without quite being able to name why they love it so much.