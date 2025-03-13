8 Things About Your Body That Could Predict a Longer Life
Healthy habits aren’t the only factor that can extend your lifespan, but certain signs may indicate longevity. For instance, you might have a large body and a hearty appetite, but if you carry little to no belly fat, it could be a significant advantage in reaching 100 years old.
1. You are a woman.
Scientists suggest that, on average, women live 6 to 8 years longer than men. This longevity gap may be attributed to biological advantages in females, as well as behavioral differences between the genders.
2. You look younger.
An interesting study conducted by Danish scientists monitored 187 pairs of twins from 2001 to 2013. In the end, they observed that the twin who appeared younger tended to have a longer lifespan.
3. You gave birth to your child after 33.
Some researchers concluded that having a child after the age of 33 may indicate a longer lifespan. They link this to a woman’s reproductive system, suggesting that if it ages slowly, the rest of the body does as well.
4. Your body mass index is between 18.5 and 25.
This study found that obesity can shorten lifespan. Scientists also noted that a normal body mass index (BMI) ranges from 18.5 to 25, which is considered the optimal range for maintaining good health. An overweight BMI falls between 25 and 30, while obesity is classified as a BMI between 30 and 35.
How to calculate your body mass index:
BMI is a formula that estimates body fat based on weight and height. It is calculated by dividing an adult’s weight in kilograms by their height in meters squared. For convenience, you can use an online BMI calculator.
5. You don’t have belly fat.
Belly fat, even in individuals who are not overweight, may contribute to heart disease and impact lifespan. This conclusion comes from researchers who studied patients from 2000 to 2016. Additionally, they identified belly fat as particularly dangerous. They also observed that muscle functions as a metabolic storehouse, helping to lower blood sugar levels.
6. You are a good sleeper.
According to surveys, sleep duration plays a crucial role in longevity. Sleeping fewer than 5–7 hours per night may reduce lifespan by up to 12%. The Sleep Foundation and various medical journals recommend different sleep durations based on age groups:
- Younger adults (18–25 years): 7–9 hours
- Adults (26–64 years): 7–9 hours
- Older adults (65+ years): 7–8 hours
Getting adequate rest is essential for overall health and longevity.
7. You are right-handed.
There isn’t 100% conclusive evidence to confirm this, but some studies suggest that right-handed individuals may have a tendency to live longer, particularly among adults and athletes.
8. You are a tall woman.
Interestingly, scientific research suggests that taller women are more likely to reach the age of 90. However, a man’s height does not appear to be linked to longevity. Instead, for men, engaging in more than 60 minutes of daily exercise is considered a key factor in maintaining a healthy and longer life.
Which scientific suggestion do you believe in the most?
