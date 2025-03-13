8 Things About Your Body That Could Predict a Longer Life

This study found that obesity can shorten lifespan. Scientists also noted that a normal body mass index (BMI) ranges from 18.5 to 25, which is considered the optimal range for maintaining good health. An overweight BMI falls between 25 and 30, while obesity is classified as a BMI between 30 and 35.

How to calculate your body mass index:

BMI is a formula that estimates body fat based on weight and height. It is calculated by dividing an adult’s weight in kilograms by their height in meters squared. For convenience, you can use an online BMI calculator.