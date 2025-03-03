8 Iconic Characters Who Went Through Major Makeovers
Characters in major franchises rarely stay the same, whether it’s due to upgraded graphics or a total redesign by developers. Over time, these changes can give them a fresh look or even a completely new identity. Take a look at 8 unforgettable game character evolutions. Some were subtle, while others completely redefined the way we see these iconic figures.
1. Lara Croft
Lara Croft, often considered one of the most iconic video game characters, has undergone countless transformations over the years. She first appeared in 1996 with pixelated, blocky graphics, only to return later with a much more lifelike and modern design.
2. Princess Zelda
Over the years, Princess Zelda has undergone numerous design changes, evolving with each new installment in the series. Today, most fans associate her with the look she has in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
3. Samus Aran
Samus Aran, the legendary bounty hunter from the Metroid series, has been a staple in gaming for years, always recognized by her signature power suit. In Metroid Dread, her look got a fresh update, swapping out the classic hues for a striking combination of red, white, and blue.
4. Princess Peach
Princess Peach has been a fan favorite for decades, charming players since the early days of gaming. While her appearance in the original Mario games was quite simple due to pixel limitations, a lesser-known 1989 series The Super Mario Bros. Super Show! gives us a clearer idea of how she was originally envisioned.
5. Link
While Link’s transformations may not be as dramatic as Princess Zelda’s, he has more different designs than most gaming characters. Each new installment in The Legend of Zelda series brings subtle but noticeable updates to his appearance, from different tunic styles to completely fresh looks.
6. Tifa Lockhart
Tifa’s look has remained consistent over the years, but the stunning graphics in Final Fantasy VII Remake took her design to a whole new level. The upgraded visuals left fans in awe, reigniting their admiration for her all over again.
7. Dante
When Devil May Cry was rebooted in 2013, not every fan was on board with the change. A major point of controversy was Dante’s new look, which didn’t sit well with longtime players. Many felt that the redesign strayed too far from the character they had grown to love.
8. Kratos
Kratos underwent a noticeable transformation, not just in personality but in his overall look, reflecting his evolution as a character. He became more mature, with a design that highlighted his experience while still keeping his signature strength.
