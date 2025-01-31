9 Iconic Fictional Characters Who Were Actually Based on Real People

Writers, be it famous authors or film scriptwriters, created a lot of charismatic characters. And many of them were based on real people who served as inspiration for the authors. We decided to find out what personalities were or could be the prototypes of popular characters.

Rose DeWitt Bukater — Beatrice Wood

James Cameron’s iconic film features both fictional characters, such as Jack, and characters based on real historical figures, such as Unsinkable Molly Brown. And there is also a heroine who, although she had no prototype among the passengers of Titanic, had a prototype among the creative people of the era. It’s Rose. This character was inspired by the painter and sculptor Beatrice Wood, whose autobiography impressed the director. “Beatrice was proof that the attributes of Rose’s character that I thought might have been perceived as far-fetched were not,” Cameron wrote.

Indiana Jones — Roy Chapman Andrews

Although the makers of the Indiana Jones films have never reported that the character was inspired by archaeologist Roy Chapman Andrews, the most meticulous fans of the franchise, as well as venerable journalists, have determined through their own research that the likelihood is very high. In the early 20th century, Andrews led a number of expeditions to China and Mongolia, and brought the first known fossilized dinosaur eggs to the USA. He wrote books about his adventures, which were very popular in his time.

Angélique — Marie Angélique de Scorailles

It is reported that the protagonist of the Angélique cycle of novels was inspired by a historical person — the Duchess of Fontanges. She was born in the French province into an aristocratic family. And since the girl grew up into a very beautiful woman, her father decided to capitalize her beauty, and sent his daughter to the royal court. There, Marie expectedly charmed Louis XIV and became his favorite. Apparently, the Marquise of the Angels got her irresistible beauty from this prototype. But her intelligence and wit are definitely the product of the authors’ imagination because, according to her contemporaries, the Duchess of Fontanges was “as stupid as a basket.”

Jean Valjean — Eugène-François Vidocq

The story of Jean Valjean in Les Misérables echoes in many ways the story of Eugène-François Vidocq, a once-prisoner who, after his release, became a successful businessman and prominent public figure. Once, Vidocq saved one of his employees by lifting a heavy cart himself — the same heroic act was performed by the book’s Jean Valjean. Vidocq was very helpful when Victor Hugo was working on his stories, and willingly provided him with information. Thus, Hugo’s Claude Gueux and The Last Day of a Condemned Man were also written with the help of Vidocq.

Jordan Baker — Edith Cummings

One of the characters in The Great Gatsby had a real-life prototype. It’s Jordan Baker. This graceful girl was based on amateur golfer Edith Cummings. She achieved great fame in the United States when she won the women’s tournament in 1923. Edith was also the first female athlete to appear on the cover of Time magazine.

Harley Quinn — Arleen Sorkin

The character named Harley Quinn was supposed to appear in Batman: The Animated Series in only one episode, but the audience liked her so much that she became one of the main antagonists of the franchise. The character was born like this: the author of comics Paul Dini saw his college friend Arleen Sorkin on screen. She was dressed in a clown outfit. Her image inspired Dini to create witty and energetic Harley. Dini also decided to invite Sorkin to voice the character.

Maleficent — Eleanor Audley

The prototype of Disney Maleficent was actress Eleanor Audley. The Disney animators used her looks when creating the sorceress. Eleanor became famous in 1940—1950s when she played the roles of powerful, cold, cruel, but at the same time aristocratic women. Audley also lent her voice to the animated Maleficent.

Rocky Balboa — Rocco Francis Marchegiano

Rocky borrowed his fighting style and even his name from the real-life American boxer Rocco Marchegiano. He was in the ring from 1947 to 1955 and to this day is the only heavyweight champion who ended his career undefeated. As you might know, this can’t be said about Rocky Balboa. Although he and his prototype share similarities in appearance, their stories are completely different.

Scarlett O’Hara — Mary Boykin Chesnut

Margaret Mitchell claimed that the Gone with the Wind characters had no prototypes, but researchers of her work found the features of real women in Scarlett. For example, according to the Clemson University study, the Scarlett’s prototype was most likely the writer Mary Boykin Chesnut, whose character and life path was very similar to the personality and fate of Miss O’Hara. According to the study, no other theory about Scarlett’s “origin” has so much evidence. But as the writer’s husband destroyed all the drafts of Gone with the Wind, it is not possible to continue research.