9 Jewelry Rules Stylists Say You Should Break in 2026
Jewelry trends rarely disappear overnight, but 2026 is shaping up to be a genuine turning point. According to Pinterest’s annual trend forecast, searches for maximalist statement pieces are surging. That shift has a flip side: the quieter, simpler staples most people have been wearing on autopilot are losing ground.
“There’s a real mix of statement and subtle, often worn together,” says Roberta Flanagan, London-based stylist and founder of The Style Strategist. Here are 9 habits worth reconsidering and what to reach for instead.
1. Pendants
For years, pendant necklaces have been the default choice for adding a focal point to an outfit. While they remain timeless, Who What Wear says they’re no longer the most exciting way to make a statement.
In 2026, extra-long tassel necklaces are taking center stage. These pieces create movement, add dramatic vertical lines, and instantly elevate even the simplest outfits. The trend reflects a broader shift toward jewelry that feels dynamic and expressive rather than static and predictable.
2. Beaded Bracelets
Beaded bracelets never truly disappeared, but their look is evolving. Instead of colorful plastic beads or overly polished designs, Marie Claire says stylists are embracing natural stone versions made from materials like obsidian, lava stone, and moonstone.
These stones introduce texture, depth, and an organic quality that feels more refined. Many wearers are also drawn to the personal symbolism associated with different gemstones, making the pieces feel more meaningful.
3. Bangles
Classic thin bangles have long been a jewelry staple, but many stylists believe they’re being replaced by more artistic alternatives. According to Vogue Adria, sculptural bangles are becoming increasingly popular thanks to their bold shapes, curved silhouettes and architectural appeal. Rather than functioning as simple accessories, these pieces act almost like wearable art.
4. Romantic Pieces
Who What Wear says delicate hearts, bows, and traditionally romantic motifs are taking a step back as darker influences gain popularity. In 2026, gothic-inspired jewelry is having a major moment. Think dramatic crosses, black gemstones, ornate metalwork and vintage-inspired details that create a sense of mystery. The appeal lies in its ability to add personality and edge while still feeling sophisticated. It’s less about rebellion and more about embracing a richer, moodier aesthetic.
5. Charm Bracelets
Charm bracelets are making a comeback, but not in the way many people remember them. Marie Claire states that instead of generic decorative charms, today’s versions focus on personal milestones and meaningful experiences. Travelers are adding charms representing places they’ve visited, while others choose symbols tied to birthdays, family members, achievements, or important memories. Birthstones and customized pieces are especially popular.
6. Chokers
Chokers have dominated jewelry trends for years, but Who What Wear says the focus is now shifting toward layered and stacked styling. Instead of relying on a single necklace to create impact, people are combining multiple chains, lengths, and textures to build a more personalized look. The beauty of the trend is its flexibility. Delicate chains can be paired with chunky links, meaningful pendants, or gemstone pieces to create a combination that feels entirely unique.
7. Crystals
Stylists are increasingly favoring fine and semi-precious gemstones. Sapphires, emeralds, garnets, moonstones, and other natural gems offer richer colors and a more elevated appearance. Who What Wear, too, appreciate the individuality that comes with natural stones, as each gem contains unique patterns and variations. Instead of choosing jewelry based solely on trends, buyers are investing in pieces that feel timeless while still offering distinctive visual appeal.
8. Mixed Metal
Mixing silver and gold was once considered one of the easiest ways to modernize a jewelry collection. While that trend still exists, Who What Wear is seeing increased interest in alternative materials like resin and wood. It reflects a desire for jewelry that feels more tactile and connected to nature. It also allows for bold designs that stand out without relying on precious metals alone.
9. Rings
Minimalist rings are over, giving way to bigger, bolder combinations. Who What Wear says rather than wearing a single statement ring, stylists are encouraging people to stack multiple chunky rings together for maximum impact. The look feels confident, expressive, and highly customizable. Some stacks combine different textures and finishes, while others focus on coordinating gemstones or sculptural shapes. In 2026, rings are no longer just subtle finishing touches.
Now that we’ve got the jewels right, let’s look at what’s trending for pedicures. Take a look at: Top 9 Pedicure Trends That Are Topping the Charts in Summer 2026