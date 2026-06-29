9 Jewelry Rules Stylists Say You Should Break in 2026

Jewelry trends rarely disappear overnight, but 2026 is shaping up to be a genuine turning point. According to Pinterest’s annual trend forecast, searches for maximalist statement pieces are surging. That shift has a flip side: the quieter, simpler staples most people have been wearing on autopilot are losing ground.

“There’s a real mix of statement and subtle, often worn together,” says Roberta Flanagan, London-based stylist and founder of The Style Strategist. Here are 9 habits worth reconsidering and what to reach for instead.