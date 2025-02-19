9 Nail Trends That Captivated Fashionistas From Ancient Egypt Till Modern Times

The fashion for manicure was picked up in ancient China and used to emphasize a person’s belonging to the ruling class. Rich people wore red, silver or gold nail polish. It was illegal for ordinary people to color their nails in these shades.

Over time, long, extravagant nails became popular. These nails often implied that the family of a woman is wealthy, and she doesn’t need to work. After all, 6-inch nails were definitely incompatible with working in the fields.

Noble ladies of the Forbidden City (a palace complex in the center of Beijing) even wore special covers on their ring fingers and little fingers to protect their nails from breaking. They were introduced into fashion by Empress Dowager Cixi. In her collection, you can find gold, silver, copper, hawksbill, and jade nail covers inlaid with precious stones.