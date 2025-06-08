9 Tips and Tricks From Those Who Know to Fly Smart
There are some things that flight attendants only talk about among themselves. But today they will make an exception for us and share some non-obvious lifehacks that they have used more than once while sitting in the passenger seat. And be sure, they know the whole system inside out and are perfectly able to not only go around some of its rules, but also to use various loopholes to achieve maximum comfort during the flight.
Always bring your slippers.
At some point, you’ll definitely want to take your shoes off to let your feet breathe. However, no matter how comfortable you feel, other passengers may not be thrilled with the sight of your bare feet.
Luckily, there is a compromise — just bring disposable slippers with you. They’re comfortable enough to wear on the plane. And at the end of the flight, you can just throw them away.
Toilet floors accumulate a lot of bacteria. So, it’s better to let everything that ever happens on the plane stay there — you don’t want to carry it with you to the hotel or straight into your house.
Don’t drink water on a plane.
It’s necessary to stay hydrated when on a plane, but it’s better to bring your own water on board. Although “airplane” water is supposed to be safe, it’s extremely difficult to clean the water tanks completely, so there are plenty of bacteria.
This also applies to tea and coffee. So, drink only bottled water. It’s better to refrain from other drinks. The only thing that is okay is ice. Simply because it can be delivered to the plane in a ready-made form. Although it’s better not to take any risks — in some cases it’s also produced on the spot.
Bring wipes with you.
If you want to use the air vents to provide yourself with fresh air during the flight, don’t be lazy to wipe them before switching them on. And preferably do it with alcohol wipes rather than ordinary wipes.
Also, direct the air flow to your lap, not directly to your face. This way you will keep yourself away from dirt and harmful germs in the air. Remember that it’s much easier to catch a cold in flight than on the ground, so it’s better to take care of yourself.
In addition to cleaning the air vent, be sure to wipe down the tray table too. They are not always thoroughly cleaned between flights, and people sometimes do things to them that are scary to imagine.
For example, some parents use them to change their baby’s diaper. And then where do the “waste products” go? That’s right, they go into the pocket on the back of the front seat, so don’t forget to wipe it thoroughly too.
But that’s not all! Some passengers prefer to travel with their small dogs. And they sometimes keep them not on their laps, but on our long-suffering table. You can only imagine how many bacteria there are on its surface.
Be careful of seat pockets.
If you do forget something on the plane, there is a good chance it will be something you put in the pocket on the back of the seat in front of you. Electronics, including laptops, tablets and phones, are often left there.
People also forget books and notebooks in there. Or maybe something a little more serious. A passport, for example. This is why it’s always a good idea to check your hand luggage and all the most important things shortly before leaving the plane.
Be polite to airline staff.
Although this applies to any other people too. However, if in any other place our rudeness and disrespectful attitude may not lead to anything bad for us personally, on an airplane it can turn into an unnecessary headache.
For example, even at check-in you can be deliberately given a seat next to a family with small children. And the stewardesses will then be unable to help you in any way. At the same time, if you are polite and friendly with the airline staff, who knows — you may even be transferred to a higher class seat or a more direct flight.
Also keep in mind: if you fly quite often, in addition to earning miles, you also have a small file that all airline staff can familiarize with in advance. In particular, there is a section for notes.
And if you have always been an exemplary passenger and tipped the staff in the past, you will most likely get better service next time. But if you’ve been rude and generally a total headache, this will be noted in your personal account, and you won’t get any good treatment. Alas!
Choose seats in the back of the plane.
There is no doubt that by choosing seats at the front, you will get off the plane faster at your destination. And you won’t have to worry too much about turbulence. However, if you do choose seats further back, you can get much better service.
According to one flight attendant, some of them ignore requests from the front of the plane. Mainly because they are often short of various little things like extra pillows, earplugs, toothbrushes, etc. By giving it out to the front rows, they involuntarily show all the items to the others, which can provoke a wave of all sorts of requests. Even if the passengers didn’t need any of these items in the first place.
Don’t sleep through the whole flight.
It’s a pretty tempting idea to just plug your ears, put on a sleep mask and try to sleep during a long flight. British flight attendant Kris Major revealed that this is actually the worst thing passengers can do.
“Don’t just go to sleep and just sleep your way through, because you’re staying on your own time, you’re not helping your own body clock to readjust your circadian rhythm,” he explained.
The secret to coping with jet lag is to try to adjust to the new time as quickly as possible, so it’s best not to resist it — unless you don’t plan to be at your destination for very long.
Wear more practical clothes.
Experienced flight attendants advise dressing in a way that is comfortable. It might seem that this is common sense, but not everyone follows this rule in practice. After all, now and then you can meet passengers who fly in flip-flops and T-shirts.
For most people, an outfit like this may seem simple and comfortable, especially if you are going to a warm place. However, it’s better to think about safety first.
In fact, the perfect outfit is simply comfortable clothes that won’t get in your way and won’t snag on anything if you need to leave the plane quickly. This also includes replacing flip-flops with more comfortable sneakers that won’t fall off even if someone steps on your foot.
Layering your clothes also plays an important role. Just in case you get too hot or, on the contrary, too cold on the plane. In the latter case, of course, you will be given a blanket, but it is unlikely that someone has disinfected it thoroughly before that. So it’s better not to take any risks.
Brush your teeth as soon as you arrive.
To quickly recover from a tiresome flight, just take your toothpaste and toothbrush and brush your teeth. This simple action can help you recharge and freshen up. Remember, toothpaste and a toothbrush should always be at the top of your list of things. Keep them at hand, in your hand luggage.
Luckily, many companies produce travel toothpaste tubes and brushes. So, they definitely won’t take up too much space. But they will come in handy on a long flight.
