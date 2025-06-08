9 Tips and Tricks From Those Who Know to Fly Smart

At some point, you’ll definitely want to take your shoes off to let your feet breathe. However, no matter how comfortable you feel, other passengers may not be thrilled with the sight of your bare feet.

Luckily, there is a compromise — just bring disposable slippers with you. They’re comfortable enough to wear on the plane. And at the end of the flight, you can just throw them away.

Toilet floors accumulate a lot of bacteria. So, it’s better to let everything that ever happens on the plane stay there — you don’t want to carry it with you to the hotel or straight into your house.