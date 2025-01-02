A “Christmas Miracle”: Man Reveals 75-Year-Old Family Secret in an Unbelievable Twist of Fate

An elderly man who had always thought of himself as an only child was shocked to discover that he actually has a large family, including a half-sister and five half-brothers, all of whom he had never known. This happy revelation, which came to him as a Christmas present, turned his world upside down, forcing him to confront the truth about his past and the family he never knew existed.

Dixon Handshaw was adopted as a baby in Buffalo, New York, and brought up in Elmira. Though he grew up without any siblings, he often found himself curious about what it would be like to have a family of his own.



At 75 years old, a small decision revealed a long-hidden truth that had escaped him for years, changing his life just before the holiday season. “All my life, I dreamed about having siblings somewhere,” Handshaw shared. “This is my Christmas miracle. That’s what I call it.”

The journey began in mid-August when Handshaw decided to request his pre-adoption birth certificate, a document that reveals crucial details about an adopted person’s birth, such as their original name, birth date, place of birth, and the names of their adoptive parents. He anticipated finding only small pieces of his past—perhaps a name or a date—but instead, he uncovered a whole family waiting for him, including biological siblings who had no knowledge of his existence but were eager to welcome him with open arms. The moment that would change his life forever arrived when Handshaw stepped off the plane at Rochester airport, ready to meet his long-lost family for the first time.

At Rochester airport on Thursday, Handshaw was greeted by two of his biological half-brothers, Gary and Jeff Romig, along with his half-sister, Wendy Gell. The initial reunion at the baggage claim was remarkable. “It felt like Christmas morning,” Gell remarked. She added, “It’s so special because he’s very emotional and excited and can’t believe that we are opening our arms to him and welcoming him to the family.” Handshaw had initially felt uneasy, fearing rejection or discomfort. “My biggest hesitancy was I didn’t want to intrude on people,” he admitted. “I didn’t know whether they would be happy that I was around or not.” However, those concerns vanished after a phone call that changed his life forever. Romig vividly recalls the moment. “I was eating lunch on the job when my phone rang. It was a number I didn’t recognize, and usually, I wouldn’t answer. But for some reason, I picked up,” he explained. “He says, ’Hi, my name’s Dixon. Are you Gary Romig?’ I said, ’I am.’ Then he goes, ’I’m your brother.’ And I’m like, ’What?’”

The two men were in shock, conversing for hours, with Handshaw even sending Romig a photo of himself. When Romig showed the picture to his family, including his five siblings, the likeness was remarkable. “We all saw it,” Romig recalled. “He has our father’s features. There was no mistaking it.”

By Christmas, Handshaw had moved beyond meeting just a few siblings—he was becoming part of an entirely new family.

Finally Handshaw had the opportunity to meet an astounding 52 new family members, all excited to form a bond with the man who had been absent from their lives, though neither had known the other existed. “I’m not gonna waste any time with this new family. I couldn’t be happier,” Handshaw said, his eyes filling with tears. “After all these years of wondering, I finally feel complete.”