Eva Longoria, 49, Wows the Internet With Her Latest Bikini Pics, but One Detail Has Everyone Talking

The 49-year-old Eva Longoria recently flaunted her incredible bikini figure by posting breathtaking photos on her Instagram on Thursday. The photos captured moments from her Marbella getaway with her husband, José Bastón, 56, and their six-year-old son, Santiago.

Her iconic jet-black hair flowed freely, perfectly highlighting her timeless beauty enhanced by complementary makeup. The beauty appeared relaxed and at ease in the trendy location, accessorizing with her stylish designer sunglasses perched atop her head.



The family moved from Los Angeles to Marbella, settling into a luxurious six-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion along the stunning Spanish coast. Sharing the snapshots with her 10.2 million followers, Eva simply captioned the post: “Out of office.”

In another photo, Eva snuggled up with her dashing husband by the pool. She wore a stunning red midi dress, her dark hair cascading elegantly over her shoulders. Her husband opted for a sleek look, dressed in a black long-sleeved button-down shirt tucked into matching trousers, paired with beige loafers.

Fans couldn’t stop praising her ageless beauty and enviable figure. One admirer exclaimed, “Wait a minute, how old are you, nearly 50?! You are in amazing shape!” Another gushed, “Gosh, you look incredible ❤️🙌,” while a third added, “Holiday looks good on you, gurl! 🔥❤️” Someone playfully questioned, “How can you possibly eat 8 tamales in one day and still look like this???”



Others chimed in with, “Aging backward 😍🔥,” “In perfect shape,” and “Body goals at this age—you are perfect like always ❤️.” Another fan enthusiastically declared, “Body Goals!!!! I’ll do whatever workout and diet routine you have!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥,” while one quipped, “Benjamin Button over here. 😍 Just gorgeous!”



Although her photos received plenty of praise on Instagram, a wider online audience speculated that the star might have undergone an ancosmetic procedure. “She’s had a tummy tuck,” one person commented. Another claimed, “She should thank the doctors for that body, as we all know it’s not natural.” A third wrote, “Def not natural. Tummy tuck and filtered.”

Furthermore, other commentators pointed out the edited nature of the photos, with one noting, “Must be filtered, the belly button is almost blurred away.” Another remarked, “She’s fixing up these pics.” One person even mocked her, saying, “A Kardashian level of photoshop.” Another chimed in, “Filter galore!” And yet another wrote, “Gorgeous but edited. Smoothing skin filter all over her legs.”



Other netizens felt the actress was almost unrecognizable, with one commenting, “I’m sorry to be a downer, but her face has changed. I don’t even recognize her anymore. She looks great, but... her face is completely different now.” Another added, “I see she has a new face and body, didn’t recognize her.” A third wrote, “Hard to believe this is the same person in the L’Oreal commercials.”