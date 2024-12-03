A Kid Got Furious With Santa and They Started Threatening Each Other

Kids are usually very kind and thankful when they write their letters to Santa. However, one kid didn’t shy away from expressing his disappointment due to Santa only getting him one of the presents he asked for. Well, “Santa” replied, and the two of them got into one of the funniest yet aggressive back and forth we’ve ever seen.

The first complaint that started it.

A boy named Jeremy was so disappointed after Santa brought him his present that he had to let him know about it. “Dear Santa, I am writing this on the day after X-mas, and I am very sad. I only received one of the two presents I asked for. Since you ate all my cookies, I will assume that my missing gift was a mistake. I will give you one week to fix this.” “Santa” decided to answer Jeremy and try to make him more compassionate. “Dear Jeremy, I am sorry you are disappointed with your presents. You asked for two very expensive presents, and Santa can only do so much. You need to learn to be grateful for what you have, not upset about what you don’t. If you continue to complain, I will have no choice but to add you to the naughty list next year.”

Now, the kid is angry.

“Santa’s” response only made Jeremy more angry: “Dear Santa, your threats don’t scare me. I played your game, and you did not deliver. This is not okay. I will give you one week, and then you will pay. P.S. I don’t know why you care that it is expensive when you have elf slaves to make things for you. I think you are naughty for having slaves.” Well, “Santa” became even more irritated after this: “Dear Jeremy, you are being a very bad little boy. Because you cannot be happy with what you have, I have talked to your parents and told them to take away your Wii U. Now you have nothing.

Once you learn to be grateful, perhaps you can have it back. I am very disappointed in you, Jeremy. You will need to be an extra good boy this year if you want to make it back on the nice list.”

Jeremy just won’t back down.

Jeremy was the last one to speak on this, and his final answer was very annoyed: “Dear Santa, I do not like that stunt you pulled with my parents. You are on my naughty list now. Be afraid. You look slow and easy to hunt down. Enjoy your cookies next year because they will be poisoned.”

People online couldn’t help but comment.

Jeremy is going to stay up to catch Santa slippin’ next year.

I thought Santa was supposed to be jolly and have the money for expensive gifts. What happened?

Bro should’ve said that the elves were busy with all the other millions of kids’ toys.

I hope the parents skip eating those cookies next year, just in case.

Once, I had beef with the tooth fairy because she only gave me $5, and I wanted $100. I found out it was my sister.