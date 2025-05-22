A Man’s Drastic Cat-Eye Surgery and Filler Removal Transformation Shocks Viewers

David Kosir set out on an unrelenting quest to sculpt his ideal look through cosmetic surgery, quickly gaining attention for his dramatic transformation. What began in 2019 with seemingly harmless fillers soon evolved into a full-fledged obsession with aesthetic enhancement. Driven by his vision, Kosir traveled the world, undergoing procedure after procedure in pursuit of his dream appearance.

A turning point came in May 2021, when he underwent his first permanent surgery. His goal? To resemble a “human, male Barbie doll—like Ken.” He openly admired the artificial, “plastic” look, which he viewed as the ultimate standard of beauty. Kosir’s story stands as a striking example of how far some will go to match their image with their ideals.