A Man’s Drastic Cat-Eye Surgery and Filler Removal Transformation Shocks Viewers
Challenging society’s beauty ideals, a man decided to remove his facial fillers and undergo eye plastic surgery—but the results weren’t what anyone expected. His transformation, documented on social media, has shocked viewers and drawn widespread attention.
His goal was to achieve a doll-like aesthetic.
David Kosir set out on an unrelenting quest to sculpt his ideal look through cosmetic surgery, quickly gaining attention for his dramatic transformation. What began in 2019 with seemingly harmless fillers soon evolved into a full-fledged obsession with aesthetic enhancement. Driven by his vision, Kosir traveled the world, undergoing procedure after procedure in pursuit of his dream appearance.
A turning point came in May 2021, when he underwent his first permanent surgery. His goal? To resemble a “human, male Barbie doll—like Ken.” He openly admired the artificial, “plastic” look, which he viewed as the ultimate standard of beauty. Kosir’s story stands as a striking example of how far some will go to match their image with their ideals.
Kosir spent a fortune on beauty procedures to achieve his desired look.
David Kosir spared no expense in his quest for physical transformation, openly revealing that he spent a staggering $100,000 on cosmetic procedures. His aesthetic overhaul included 14 milliliters of lip filler at $7,500, monthly freckle laser removal sessions priced at $100 each, and 10 milliliters of cheek filler for $7,000.
In addition to injectables, Kosir underwent a $13,000 rhinoplasty and spent $33,000 on dental veneers and crowns. He says the endless stream of polished, enhanced images on social media has fueled his personal drive to pursue his own vision of beauty.
He decided to have all the filler in his face taken out.
In 2023, David Kosir—known to his online followers as @plasticbotchedboy—sparked widespread attention after posting a viral video titled “removed all my facial filler.” The clip, revealing a striking before-and-after transformation, racked up an astonishing 24 million views.
The response was swift and overwhelmingly positive. Viewers flooded the comments with support and admiration, writing things like “Love, love this.” “Proud of you,” and “You look amazing!” Kosir’s decision to undo his cosmetic enhancements clearly resonated with many.
He also underwent additional procedures.
After having his fillers removed, David Kosir underwent a comprehensive series of cosmetic procedures, including cat eyes, a cheek lift, lip lift, and facial fat transfer, among others. The immediate aftermath of these surgeries left him with a significantly changed appearance, sparking widespread speculation and concern among viewers.
A viral video showing his swollen face post-surgery fueled doubts about the results. However, as time went on, Kosir unveiled the stunning results of his transformation, revealing his healed and refined features. The remarkable change garnered an outpouring of praise from admirers, with comments such as, “As they say, trust the process”, referring to the impressive transformation that defied initial expectations.
