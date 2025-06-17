Angelina Jolie’s New Look Turns Heads, but This Detail Steals the Spotlight

Of course, fans have plenty of theories. Some think Angelina may be lightening her hair to help blend any natural grays — a growing trend among celebrities who are embracing aging with grace and confidence. Whatever her reason, one thing’s for sure: she’s absolutely rocking the look.

“This is different for her! I love it, aside from the fact that she looks washed out. I’m still gunning for her to bring the dark hair back, but I say this as I consider going blonder to blend my grays too...so I get it, lol.” © bluetortuga / Reddit

“I have the same hair to cover my grays, and I’m aware it’s not the most flattering tone on me, but it means I only have to get my hair done every 5 months. I kind of just don’t care if other people don’t like my hair, I like it, and I’m sure she does what she likes.” © EquivalentDetail5043 / Reddit