Angelina Jolie’s New Look Turns Heads, but This Detail Steals the Spotlight
Angelina Jolie is absolutely glowing — and fans are loving her latest transformation! Over the past year, the 49-year-old star has been gradually evolving her iconic style, and now she’s stepping it up like never before.
For years, Angelina’s rich, dark brown hair was a trademark of her timeless, elegant look.
But in 2024, she decided to shake things up and surprise her fans. She lightened her locks with bleached tones and even experimented with bouncy curls — a fun and fresh change from her signature sleek waves.
And now, in 2025, she’s taken her transformation to the next level. At the Cannes Film Festival this May, Angelina wowed everyone with a brighter, more bleached blonde look — and she looked absolutely stunning. The softer, lighter shade added a fresh glow to her appearance, proving once again that she’s never afraid to embrace change.
Fans suggest an interesting theory why Angelina Jolie decided to become blond.
Of course, fans have plenty of theories. Some think Angelina may be lightening her hair to help blend any natural grays — a growing trend among celebrities who are embracing aging with grace and confidence. Whatever her reason, one thing’s for sure: she’s absolutely rocking the look.
“This is different for her! I love it, aside from the fact that she looks washed out. I’m still gunning for her to bring the dark hair back, but I say this as I consider going blonder to blend my grays too...so I get it, lol.” © bluetortuga / Reddit
“I have the same hair to cover my grays, and I’m aware it’s not the most flattering tone on me, but it means I only have to get my hair done every 5 months. I kind of just don’t care if other people don’t like my hair, I like it, and I’m sure she does what she likes.” © EquivalentDetail5043 / Reddit
From bold roles to bold hair transformations, Angelina Jolie keeps evolving right before our eyes — proving that change can be beautiful at any age. Whether she’s taking on a new role or trying out a fresh hairstyle, one thing never changes: she remains absolutely iconic.
