Demi Moore Flaunts Her Legs in Shorts Suit, and People Are Concerned About One Thing

Demi Moore stunned in a chic, relaxed ensemble at a Paris fashion event with her daughter. While the 61-year-old star’s outfit drew praise, some fans couldn’t help but notice a surprising change in her appearance in the photos.

Moore did what she does best and stole the show on the carpet with a summer-approved twist on a menswear staple: a shorts suit. The actress paired long blue tailored shorts with a matching oversized blazer, layered over a light gray, untucked button-up shirt featuring a wide collar and tie-front, which she left undone.

The actress was joined by Scout LaRue Willis, the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis. Scout gave her own twist to men’s style with a vest and button-up combo, reminiscent of finance professionals. She layered a taupe-colored vest over a sheer white-and-purple printed collared blouse, complemented by matching shorts. Her hair was styled in a high ponytail with face-framing curtain bangs.

Yet, some chose to voice concerns over Moore’s appearance, with several individuals claiming that she looked too thin during the outing:

“She looks fabulous but gone so thin, maybe the worry of Bruce,” one person wrote.

Another echoed, “My God, her legs are so thin.”

A third opined, “Your knees should eat some pasta.”