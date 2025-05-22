Gordon Ramsay and Wife, 50, Think of Having 7th Child—Fans Say “It’s Selfish”
Families of three, four, and even five are often seen as big, but what if the kids add up to seven? Well, that’s the case for celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s family. While baby number seven is still a no-show, his wife, Tana Ramsay, has high hopes.
Gordon’s full house family.
Ramsay’s family consists of six children along with his wife, Tana. He has three older kids, namely Megan (27), Holly (25), and Jack (25), with the latter two being fraternal twins, and Matilda famously nicknamed Tilly (23). The remaining two hold a significant age gap compared to their older siblings, with sons Oscar and Jesse being 6 and 1, respectively.
Expecting baby no. 7.
What everyone else is saying.
Others think it’s selfish of them.
Having a lot of kids can pose some challenge when you’re trying to give everyone equal attention. Some commentators mentioned this point, detailing, “As a child of older parents DON’T it’s selfish when you can’t kick a football and may not be around for them as they grow, you have beautiful children just enjoy them.”
Fans also shared some love.
Fortunately, more fans shared positive comments for the couple, saying, “Congratulations to them who know their family and circumstances way better than the bitter bettys on Instagram.” Another, more humorous comment made a point, saying, “If I was married to a millionaire I would have that many kids too 😂”
Whether the Ramsays welcome a seventh child or even an eleventh, it’s all within their rights. As long as they have the means to provide and care for each one, they can enjoy the full house experience at ease. Plus, it seems with Gordon’s physique, he’ll be keeping up with all the kiddos.