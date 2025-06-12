“What Happened to His Face?!” Simon Cowell’s Drastic New Look Leaves Fans Worried
A short video meant to promote a TV finale has grabbed attention online — but not because of the show. Fans are more focused on Simon Cowell’s appearance and the way he talks, with many wondering what’s going on with his look.
Music powerhouse Simon Cowell posted an Instagram video on May 31, 2025, to hype the “Britain’s Got Talent” finale. Decked out in a sleek black blazer and white shirt, he filmed the message just moments before the live broadcast, expressing his excitement over the competition’s winner and thanking fans for tuning in.
But viewers quickly zoomed in on Cowell himself, staring at his noticeably tightened features, full cheeks, and hefty smile. Comments across social media ranged from shock to alarm, with some worrying that the recent treatments Simon has had have gone too far. “His surgeon did him dirty,” one commenter pointed out.
“He can hardly talk properly. This is so sad”, someone wrote. “His face is so tight he’s struggling to talk”, another noted.
Although Cowell has previously admitted to experimenting with fillers and Botox and later backing off in favor of a more natural appearance, the wave of online reactions to his look grew stronger as more viewers shared their thoughts on Cowell’s latest appearance.
One viewer speculated, “What a shame. There was nothing wrong with his face”, or, “What happened to his face!!??.” Another said, “His face is frozen. These people do this and think that they look better.” The comments reflected a mix of concern and confusion, sparking ongoing debate across social media.
