Simon Cowell Got Candid on How His Son Literally Saved Him After His Parents Died

Simon Cowell’s son Eric came into his life at just the right moment. Speaking on a podcast, Cowell opened up about how his 10-year-old son became a source of light during a dark period, marked by the loss of both his parents, Julie and Eric, and a sense of being overwhelmed by work.

However, the news of Lauren’s pregnancy brought a sudden shift in perspective.

He confessed to immersing himself in work, almost compulsively, as a means of coping with his grief. The impending arrival of Eric brought a newfound sense of purpose and happiness into Cowell’s life. He spoke fondly of the simple pleasures of parenthood, reminiscing about shared moments watching movies with Eric and relishing the unfiltered joy children bring to life. Cowell emphasized how Eric’s presence provided a beacon of light during his darkest moments, offering solace and hope where there had been despair.

“When I got the call from Lauren, which starts, any call that starts with, ‘Are you sitting down?’ You know what’s coming next. It was like, ‘Are you sitting down?’ ‘Yes,’ ‘Well,’ and she told me. And yes it did absolutely change, it changed everything in my life. It made me happy again,” Cowell told the podcast’s host Steven Bartlett.

Reflecting on his struggles, Cowell candidly admitted to reaching a point where life felt devoid of meaning, where the thought of simply existing seemed futile. However, he clarified that while he experienced profound sadness, he never contemplated self-harm. Instead, Eric’s arrival served as a catalyst for positive change, inspiring Cowell to reevaluate his priorities and rediscover the joy in life’s simple pleasures.

As he navigated through the challenges of fatherhood and the demands of his career, Cowell found renewed purpose and fulfillment. He spoke of the profound impact Eric had on his life, emphasizing the transformative power of love and family. Through Eric’s infectious enthusiasm and unbridled joy, Cowell discovered a newfound appreciation for the beauty of life and the importance of cherishing every moment.