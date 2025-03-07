"He Is an Old Man..." Harrison Ford, 82, Drops Out of the Oscars Stirring Major Concern Online
A few days after the buzz of the Oscars 2025, people couldn’t help but notice the one big name who was missing: Harrison Ford. There’s been a lot of talk about why he wasn’t there, but what’s the real reason? Is Harrison Ford okay? Let’s dig in and figure out what’s really going on.
Harrison Ford was set to present at the Oscars but pulled out after being diagnosed with shingles. The 82-year-old Indiana Jones star is reportedly resting and recovering, as first reported, and his representatives later confirmed the diagnosis.
Shingles occurs when the varicella-zoster virus, which causes chickenpox, reactivates in the body. Symptoms include painful, itchy rashes, and in some cases, more severe complications like postherpetic neuralgia, a condition that causes long-term nerve pain. The illness is relatively common, with around 30% of Americans are expected to experience it in their lifetime.
The 97th Academy Awards lightened up Los Angeles' Dolby Theater with a dazzling array of presenters, featuring Hollywood heavyweights such as Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Emma Stone, and Cillian Murphy, alongside rising stars like Rachel Zegler and Bowen Yang.
Harrison Ford's latest appearance was at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 23, where he walked the red carpet solo as his wife, Calista Flockhart, was occupied working in New York City.
When news of Harrison's diagnosis first surfaced online, people immediately reacted, seemingly in shock, as many assumed it was something serious. "My heart almost stopped for a moment," one person wrote. Another, reminiscing about his iconic role, commented, "Indiana will recover, I believe. This also made my heart fall through the planet."
Others expressed concern for his well-being, saying, "He is an old man... he needs to get some rest and have a good retirement." The comments continued to pour in, reflecting a mix of worry and support for the star.
Wishing Harrison Ford a full recovery and hoping he gets well soon! The Indiana Jones icon is actually 82, and we've recently gathered 7 little-known facts about him.