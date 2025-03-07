"He Is an Old Man..." Harrison Ford, 82, Drops Out of the Oscars Stirring Major Concern Online

Harrison Ford was set to present at the Oscars but pulled out after being diagnosed with shingles. The 82-year-old Indiana Jones star is reportedly resting and recovering, as first reported, and his representatives later confirmed the diagnosis.

Shingles occurs when the varicella-zoster virus, which causes chickenpox, reactivates in the body. Symptoms include painful, itchy rashes, and in some cases, more severe complications like postherpetic neuralgia, a condition that causes long-term nerve pain. The illness is relatively common, with around 30% of Americans are expected to experience it in their lifetime.