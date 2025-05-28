More Than Manners: A Secret Reason Why Flight Attendants Say Hello When You Board a Plane

While the crew’s greeting may seem like a friendly hello, they aren’t actually doing this because they’re polite. Turns out, they’re up to more serious things rather than providing passengers with a kind and hospitable service.

Kat Kamalani, from Salt Lake City, Utah, took to TikTok to reveal the secrets of her job, including why flight attendants ’look you up and down’ as soon as you board an airplane. While travelers rush to find their seats and stash their bags, flight attendants are doing more than just guiding people down the aisle.

In her video, Kat reveals that they’re actually assessing each passenger.