How One Man’s Grief Led to a Global Celebration of Grandmas and Their Recipes

At Staten Island's Enoteca Maria, both the menu and cuisine are full of surprises. The kitchen is led by rotating nonnas — grandmothers from around the world — sharing meals made with love. Recent nonnas came from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Peru, and Japan, with Egypt, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, and Argentina on the horizon, alongside their signature Italian fare.

For owner Jody Scaravella, the concept is deeply personal. After losing his Italian-born mother and grandmother, he opened the restaurant in 2007 to honor their memory, recreating the warmth of family kitchens. "People are always talking about their mothers and grandmothers, and the way they cooked. It really takes you by the hand and leads you down memory lane," he said.