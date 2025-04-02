How to Choose the Perfect Accessory for Every Neckline

Boatneck naturally draws attention to your face, making it the perfect canvas for subtle yet sophisticated jewelry. For a minimalistic touch, opt for a delicate pendant necklace paired with simple studs. But if you’re feeling bold, embrace the art of layering—because if ever there was a neckline made for it, this is the one!

For a timeless gold-black contrast, try pairing the Ebony Elegance necklace with the Black Beauty necklace—because some classics never go out of style!