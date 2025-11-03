I Absolutely Refuse to Walk My Daughter Down the Aisle After What She Did to Her Mom

The OP began his story, saying, "So, this has been an ongoing issue in my family for a while, but now that the wedding is coming up, everything has come to a head.

I (50M) have a daughter, “Emma” (26F), who I’ve always had a very close relationship with. I’ve been married to my wife (Emma’s mom), “Laura” (49F), for 30 years now. We’re a solid family—or at least I thought we were."

The man then shared some backstory, "A couple of years ago, Emma met her now-fiancé, “Tom” (28M). Things moved fast between them, and she was head over heels for him. We were happy for her at first, but something changed about a year into their relationship.

Emma became distant from us, especially her mom. Laura and Emma used to be really close, but all of a sudden, Emma started snapping at her for little things, avoiding family dinners, and not sharing anything about her life. Then we found out why."