Thanks for sharing your story, Elise. Dealing with family betrayal is never easy, especially when misunderstandings get blown out of proportion. Here’s some advice to help you navigate this situation:

Try to get an impartial family member to mediate: Find a neutral family member who isn’t involved in the drama and explain the situation. Ask them to talk to Lily. A calm, unbiased voice can help ease tensions and clarify the misunderstanding.

Gather your evidence to prove your innocence: Keep the screenshots of your conversations with Ben. These will show Lily that you had no idea he was her boyfriend and help clear up any confusion. It’s not about winning but proving your side of the story.

Give Lily space, Ben will reveal his true character: Lily needs time to process everything. While she’s taking that space, Ben’s lies will start to show. The truth always comes out. Eventually, Lily will realize that his manipulation is the root of this problem.