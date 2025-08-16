I Accidentally Cheated With My Cousin’s Boyfriend and Now She Wants Revenge
Family is supposed to be a source of support, but sometimes, things aren’t as simple as they seem. One of our readers, Elise C., reached out with a story about an unexpected betrayal that’s threatening to tear apart her relationship with her cousin. And now, she’s struggling with accusations that could ruin her reputation.
Elise wrote in to tell us her story.
Hi Bright Side, I have a bit of an issue.
We recently had a family reunion, and it basically turned into a soap opera. I was excited to catch up with my cousins after not seeing them for ages, especially my cousin, Lily. We were super close as kids, but kinda lost touch when we went to different collages.
She introduced me to her boyfriend, Ben, and that’s when my stomach dropped. I knew Ben... from a popular dating app. We’d matched just the week before and had been chatting all week.
The reunion quickly turned to chaos.
I immediately told Lily and she flipped. But instead of turning on him, she started screaming at me. I showed her our messages, hoping to clear things up, but she accused me of trying to steal her boyfriend.
She couldn’t believe I hadn’t known they were dating, since there are pictures of him all over her social media. I tried to explain that I’m hardly ever on social media, so I didn’t put two and two together, but she wasn’t having it.
The rest of the family got into it.
Lily immediately started turning the family against me, spreading her version of the story to anyone who would listen. It got so bad that I was even uninvited to her sister’s wedding.
No one was even willing to listen to my side, and Ben only made it worse. He started lying, telling the family I was the one who pursued him and that I did know he was dating Lily.
Now, my reputation is in shambles, and it feels like I have no way to prove my innocence. I’m stuck between defending myself or letting it go. What would you do?
Here’s our advice:
Thanks for sharing your story, Elise. Dealing with family betrayal is never easy, especially when misunderstandings get blown out of proportion. Here’s some advice to help you navigate this situation:
Try to get an impartial family member to mediate: Find a neutral family member who isn’t involved in the drama and explain the situation. Ask them to talk to Lily. A calm, unbiased voice can help ease tensions and clarify the misunderstanding.
Gather your evidence to prove your innocence: Keep the screenshots of your conversations with Ben. These will show Lily that you had no idea he was her boyfriend and help clear up any confusion. It’s not about winning but proving your side of the story.
Give Lily space, Ben will reveal his true character: Lily needs time to process everything. While she’s taking that space, Ben’s lies will start to show. The truth always comes out. Eventually, Lily will realize that his manipulation is the root of this problem.
