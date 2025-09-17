I Raised My Stepdaughter for 9 Years, She Repaid Me With Cruelty

Hi, Bright Side!

I’ve raised my stepdaughter, Lily, since she was 7, after her mom ran off with some guy. Lily and her mom reconnected 9 years later. I was always suspicious, but I never tried to stop this, as I know that it’s important for Lily. Unfortunately, my husband (Lily’s father) passed away a couple of years ago.

Yesterday, I overheard her giggling. She was talking with her mom. My stomach dropped when I heard Lily’s mom tell her to make my life miserable by being difficult, so I would voluntarily leave on my own.

She was telling her to ignore me whenever I asked her to do something so they could get rid of me faster. I’m still her legal guardian until she turns 18 next year, but I also know she’ll inherit the house once she does.

That night at dinner, just as I expected, she started acting out and gave me a headache. In the heat of our fight, she suddenly blurted out, “You’ll see when I turn 18!” before storming off.

I’m heartbroken. They’re pushing me out of the house where my late husband and I built our life together. I feel like I’m losing him all over again, and I don’t know how to fight this.

Yours,

Elsie M.