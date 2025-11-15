I Refuse to Let My Mom Sabotage Me Again — My Mother-in-Law Finally Protected Me

Hey Bright Side,

My name is Norma, I’m 29, and I had my first baby a few months ago. Ever since becoming a mom, I’ve been keeping a bit of distance from my own mother. We’ve never had the easiest relationship. She swings between being loving and overly harsh, and whenever she’s around my in-laws, I’m constantly on edge. I hate feeling judged while I’m already trying so hard to adjust to motherhood.

A few nights ago, my husband’s family invited us over for dinner. It was supposed to be something simple and peaceful. My husband Ethan (32), our baby, my MIL Laura and me. Laura has always been gentle with me, and she’s the only one who’s made me feel understood since I gave birth. I thought it’d be a calm night.

Halfway through the dinner, the doorbell rang, and when I opened it, I almost dropped the plate I was holding. It was my mom (completely uninvited). She walked right in, acting cheerful, and before I could even catch my breath, she looked straight at me and said loudly, “She still doesn’t keep her house tidy. But I guess you all know that.” I felt the heat go up my neck. I’ve barely slept since the baby was born, and I’m doing everything I can to keep things together. Hearing her say that in front of my in-laws felt like someone pulled the rug out from under me.