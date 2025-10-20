Please be careful. I know that right now it seems like she's "seen the light", but she will most likely take him back. Maybe permanently or maybe just once in a while. (Been there, Done that, and it didn't end well for anyone). If you let her move in with you and she establishes residency, then you would possibly have to sell anyway just to get her out. She has NO IDEA WHAT YOU MIGHT OR MIGHT NOT LEAVE HER. I know that I say this all the time in these posts but, "YOU ARE STILL ALIVE" so talking about an inheritance is just that, TALK! You may want to take a cruise or get a reverse mortgage or any number of other things and she has no say in any of it. What will you do if you become homebound, only you can't depend on her to help with your care. You may NEED YOUR HOUSE AS COLLATERAL to afford home care. Don't let her know anything about your financial business or plans for what you MIGHT LEAVE when you pass. St. Jude's and The Shriners are wonderful organizations. So are a whole bunch of others. Asking for her "INHERITANCE" while you are still here smacks of greedy entitled and selfish behavior. Protect yourself and your assets. If you trust too much you will be setting yourself up for a possible loss that you won't be able to recoup, and I don't just mean financially.
I Refuse to Sell My House for My Jobless Son-in-Law
Here’s the letter.
Hi, Bright Side!
I’ve always believed in helping my kids whenever I can. But this time, things went too far. My son-in-law hasn’t had a steady job in years. He’s always “looking for something better,” yet somehow spends his days playing video games and ordering takeout. My daughter has been covering all their bills alone, and I’ve helped a few times, you know, with groceries, rent, small things. But it’s never enough for them.
Last week, my daughter showed up and said, “Mom, we need your help. You should sell your house and move in with us. You’ll leave it to me anyway.”
I was shocked. I told her, “Look, I worked my whole life for this house. I’m not selling it for anyone.” She went red in the face and yelled, “You’re so selfish! You’d rather see us struggle than help your own family!” Then she slammed the door and left.
That night, I just sat in the kitchen for hours. Her words kept going around in my head. I started thinking, maybe I am being cold. Maybe I should’ve helped more. But ugh! I know her husband; he’s never kept a job longer than a few months. If I sold the house, that money would be gone in no time, and I’d have nothing left.
Still, I couldn’t stop thinking about it. Did I do the right thing by saying no?
— Susanna
Update:
A few hours later, there was a knock at my door. My daughter stood there, eyes puffy, makeup everywhere.
She said, “Mom... he left. We fought about money again.”
Then she just started crying. “Now I get it. You were right. You worked for this house; it’s yours. I shouldn’t have asked you to give that up.”
I didn’t even know what to say. I just hugged her. She kept saying she was sorry, and I told her it’s okay. I was just glad she finally saw what I meant.
Bright Side advice
You did the right thing, and you did it for the right reasons. Refusing to sell your home doesn’t mean you don’t love your daughter. It means you value what you’ve worked for and understand that real help isn’t always about money.
It sounds like your daughter is under a lot of pressure and frustration, much of it likely coming from her husband’s lack of stability. When people feel trapped or desperate, they sometimes lash out at the safest person: the one they know will still love them after. That’s you.
Instead, keep the door open for conversation.
What your daughter needs most right now isn’t your savings; it’s your emotional support, patience, and understanding. You’ve already done the hard part by protecting your future and hers. If you had sold the house, that security would be gone forever, and resentment might still grow.
When things calm down, reach out with kindness. Tell her you’re always there to listen, that you believe in her, and that you want her to find happiness and independence. Sometimes love means saying “no” but still showing up.
It might take time, but one day she’ll realize that your decision wasn’t about money: it was about strength, wisdom, and love that put long-term care over short-term fixes.