I Refuse to Sell My House for My Jobless Son-in-Law

Hi, Bright Side!

I’ve always believed in helping my kids whenever I can. But this time, things went too far. My son-in-law hasn’t had a steady job in years. He’s always “looking for something better,” yet somehow spends his days playing video games and ordering takeout. My daughter has been covering all their bills alone, and I’ve helped a few times, you know, with groceries, rent, small things. But it’s never enough for them.

Last week, my daughter showed up and said, “Mom, we need your help. You should sell your house and move in with us. You’ll leave it to me anyway.”

I was shocked. I told her, “Look, I worked my whole life for this house. I’m not selling it for anyone.” She went red in the face and yelled, “You’re so selfish! You’d rather see us struggle than help your own family!” Then she slammed the door and left.

That night, I just sat in the kitchen for hours. Her words kept going around in my head. I started thinking, maybe I am being cold. Maybe I should’ve helped more. But ugh! I know her husband; he’s never kept a job longer than a few months. If I sold the house, that money would be gone in no time, and I’d have nothing left.

Still, I couldn’t stop thinking about it. Did I do the right thing by saying no?

— Susanna

Update:

A few hours later, there was a knock at my door. My daughter stood there, eyes puffy, makeup everywhere.

She said, “Mom... he left. We fought about money again.”

Then she just started crying. “Now I get it. You were right. You worked for this house; it’s yours. I shouldn’t have asked you to give that up.”

I didn’t even know what to say. I just hugged her. She kept saying she was sorry, and I told her it’s okay. I was just glad she finally saw what I meant.