My MIL Threw Out My Breast Milk, So I Made Her Regret It

Hello, Bright Side,

So, I never thought I’d be sending you a post, but here we are.

A little backstory: I had a really rough C-section a few weeks ago. Breastfeeding hasn’t been easy, but I’ve been pumping and carefully saving a stash of milk for my baby. Like, hours of pumping, labeling, freezing, the whole deal.

Enter my MIL. She came over and, without even asking, dumped 40 ounces of my frozen milk in the trash.