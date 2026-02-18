My MIL Secretly Fed My Baby Formula, Then My Husband’s Move Took an Unexpected Turn

I'm not one who immediately jumps to recommending divorce, but I do think you need to remove yourself and your baby from this situation until things are settled. Can you stay with your own parents, or another relative or friend you can trust? While she certainly should be able to offer advice, your MIL does NOT get an equal vote in how you raise your child--or any vote, really. Your husband is the real problem--he needs to grow a spine a choose between you and his mother. Hopefully having to face the reality of potentially losing his wife and child will cause him to man up and tell his mother where to get off. If not, at least you'll know that he's always going to be a mamma's boy and can move forward appropriately. While you may be questioning your actions due to postpartum emotions, just know that you have done nothing wrong, and your reactions are entirely justified. Whatever happens, I hope that it all works out for you!