“Who Is This?” Kris Jenner Reveals Dramatic New Look, but Sparks Confusion Instead
Kris Jenner just dropped one of her most jaw-dropping transformations yet. Moreover, fans can’t stop talking about it. The transformation is so good, people are seriously confused about who they’re even looking at.
Kris Jenner’s stunning hair transformation.
Kris Jenner, 69, turned heads with a brand-new platinum blonde look that’s got everyone talking. The momager ditched her signature dark bob for icy, light hair that totally changed her vibe, and fans are obsessed. The glamorous makeover was done by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, the same pro behind some of Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez’s most iconic styles.
The big reveal happened during the launch of Shark Beauty’s Shark Glam Multi-Styler at the CUT Lounge inside the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Cameras flashed, fans gasped, and Kris looked completely in her element: polished, confident, and effortlessly cool.
The big reveal with Chris Appleton.
In a fun Instagram video posted by Appleton, Kris is seen sitting in a salon chair with her hair wrapped in a towel as she lip-syncs to Sabrina Carpenter’s “When Did You Get Hot?” She says, “Wait, I need a minute,” while Appleton, mixing color in the background, smiles and replies, “OK, here it comes.” A second later, Kris covers the camera, teasing her brand-new look.
When the final look dropped online, fans couldn’t stop watching. The video instantly went viral, pulling in thousands of likes and comments from fans who were both amazed and a little confused by the transformation.
Instagram can’t handle blonde Kris, she’s too stunning.
The internet went wild when the blonde Kris Jenner appeared on everyone’s feeds. Comments poured in under her post, and people could barely recognize her. Some of the top comments said:
Fans and celebs alike agreed: Kris Jenner’s blonde era is everything. Whether she’s running the Kardashian empire or breaking the internet with a bold new look, she proves once again that confidence and style never go out of fashion.