“Who Is This?” Kris Jenner Reveals Dramatic New Look, but Sparks Confusion Instead

In a fun Instagram video posted by Appleton, Kris is seen sitting in a salon chair with her hair wrapped in a towel as she lip-syncs to Sabrina Carpenter’s “When Did You Get Hot?” She says, “Wait, I need a minute,” while Appleton, mixing color in the background, smiles and replies, “OK, here it comes.” A second later, Kris covers the camera, teasing her brand-new look.